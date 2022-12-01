QATAR 2022

Why Roberto Martinez is no longer the coach of Belgium

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Roberto Martinez has quit his role as Belgium's manager after an early exit in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022.
Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022.

Roberto Martinez has called it quits after leading the Belgian national team for six years. The manager announced that he is stepping down from his role moments after being bundled out of the World Cup.

"Yes, that was my last game. It has been six years. I arrived with the clear idea of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Then we became so engaged with the project and won a bronze medal. I'm so proud of these players. It has been amazing.

"It has been six years where we've been able to do everything you want to do. The team has played and given people real joy.

Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022. AFP
Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022. AFP

READ: Belgium's not-so golden generation crash out after disappointing Croatia draw

"But this is the time for me to accept it is over. I don't resign. It's the end of my contract. Since 2018 I had many opportunities to leave and take jobs at club level, but I wanted to stay loyal." Said Martinez.

The Belgian FA has also confirmed that the gaffer has left his role immediately after conducting the interview in Qatar.

"We are extremely disappointed after the early exit of our national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because we have failed and thereby let down the people of Belgium who supported our team all the way through.

Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez, Toby Alderweireld and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet look dejected after a draw result 0-0 meaning the elimination in the group phase on December 1, 2022. AFP
Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez, Toby Alderweireld and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet look dejected after a draw result 0-0 meaning the elimination in the group phase on December 1, 2022. AFP

"An era and a cycle have come to an end. Today the ways of our coach Roberto Martinez and the Royal Belgian FA will part. We are very grateful and proud that we have worked with Roberto Martinez for more than six years." Read the Belgian FA statement.

Martinez will be remembered for leading Belgium to clinch the bronze medal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

