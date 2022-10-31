'Injury curse'- Lukaku on the injury bed again!

Lukaku had picked up another injury on September 2022 which ruled him out from participating in the UEFA Nations League at the time.

Inter broke the news through their socials to notify people of the Belgian's injury although they also stated that it is just a minor one.

It is a muscle injury which means that the forward is concentrating on getting fit as the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar approaches.

The statement also confirmed that the forward will be fit by the time Belgium plays its first match in the WC against Canada on November 23, 2022.

The striker had been linked with a move back to Chelsea but it has been confirmed that he will be in Italy until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Inter are also planning on extending Lukaku's stay in Italy with another loan spell but it will be up to Chelsea to decide since Lukaku seems to be okay with the idea.

Lukaku failed to perform at Chelsea in his second spell which saw him go to Inter on loan at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.