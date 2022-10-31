'Injury curse'- Lukaku on the injury bed again!

INJURY UPDATE

Romelu Lukaku will not play against Bayern Munich on November 1, 2022, when Inter visits the German giants in the UEFA Champions League.

Romelu Lukaku of Fc Internazionale during the Serie A match beetween Fc Internazionale and Uc Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 29, 2022, in Milan Italy.
Romelu Lukaku has been sidelined by Inter Milan after picking up another injury hence he will not be able to play on November 1, 2022, against Bayern Munich.

Lukaku had picked up another injury on September 2022 which ruled him out from participating in the UEFA Nations League at the time.

Inter broke the news through their socials to notify people of the Belgian's injury although they also stated that it is just a minor one.

Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale reacts during Serie A 2022/23 football match between FC Internazionale and UC Sampdoria at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, Milan, Italy on October 29, 2022.
READ: Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

It is a muscle injury which means that the forward is concentrating on getting fit as the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar approaches.

The statement also confirmed that the forward will be fit by the time Belgium plays its first match in the WC against Canada on November 23, 2022.

The striker had been linked with a move back to Chelsea but it has been confirmed that he will be in Italy until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Inter are also planning on extending Lukaku's stay in Italy with another loan spell but it will be up to Chelsea to decide since Lukaku seems to be okay with the idea.

Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale looks on during Serie A 2022/23 football match between FC Internazionale and UC Sampdoria at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, Milan, Italy on October 29, 2022.
Lukaku failed to perform at Chelsea in his second spell which saw him go to Inter on loan at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.

As it stands, Lukaku has already missed Inter Milan's 12 matches and he is on the verge of missing the 13th one tomorrow in the Champions League.

