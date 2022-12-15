Why Ronaldo is desperate after being spotted in Madrid

The Portuguese talisman was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament by Morocco, weeks after falling out with Man United.

After exiting the World Cup, Ronaldo has been quiet and he was spotted recently training at Real's Valdebebas training camp in Madrid, next to Real Madrid's first team training base.

Ronaldo was at Real Madrid for 9 years and he interacted with some of his old teammates after the first team training session.

Rumours have it that he is trying to lure Madrid to sign him for a short-term contract but nothing has been proven on the same.

Al-Nassr offered Ronaldo a bumper deal, days after exiting Manchester United but he hasn't approved the deal yet. Ronaldo could be eyeing a return to Europe's top elite leagues despite many teams turning him down due to his high wage demands.

Age is catching up with Ronaldo but the former United forward has not accepted the fact that he can be dropped anytime from the squad despite being a lethal striker.

His pace, accuracy, and composure have been worrying ever since he came back to United. Erik ten Hag tried to drop him in various matches for Manchester.

Ronaldo was unhappy with the situation and that is why he conducted an interview with Piers Morgan, thus throwing Ten Hag and United under the bus.