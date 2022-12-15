ADVERTISEMENT
UPDATE

Why Ronaldo is desperate after being spotted in Madrid

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a club after quitting Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022.

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate for a club after the Red Devils terminated his contract prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Portuguese talisman was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament by Morocco, weeks after falling out with Man United.

After exiting the World Cup, Ronaldo has been quiet and he was spotted recently training at Real's Valdebebas training camp in Madrid, next to Real Madrid's first team training base.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022. AFP

READ: Erik ten Hag breaks silence weeks after Ronaldo saga

Ronaldo was at Real Madrid for 9 years and he interacted with some of his old teammates after the first team training session.

Rumours have it that he is trying to lure Madrid to sign him for a short-term contract but nothing has been proven on the same.

Al-Nassr offered Ronaldo a bumper deal, days after exiting Manchester United but he hasn't approved the deal yet. Ronaldo could be eyeing a return to Europe's top elite leagues despite many teams turning him down due to his high wage demands.

Age is catching up with Ronaldo but the former United forward has not accepted the fact that he can be dropped anytime from the squad despite being a lethal striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022. AFP

His pace, accuracy, and composure have been worrying ever since he came back to United. Erik ten Hag tried to drop him in various matches for Manchester.

Ronaldo was unhappy with the situation and that is why he conducted an interview with Piers Morgan, thus throwing Ten Hag and United under the bus.

United terminated his contract at the end as a way of punishing him. Will the talisman find a new club before January 2023?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco during the game France vs Morocco, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.

    What French President Macron said to Morocco's Amrabat in the dressing room

  • Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022.

    Why Ronaldo is desperate after being spotted in Madrid

  • Morocco manager Walid Regragui and Romain Saiss appear dejected at the end of the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022.

    First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup

Recommended articles

What French President Macron said to Morocco's Amrabat in the dressing room

What French President Macron said to Morocco's Amrabat in the dressing room

Why Ronaldo is desperate after being spotted in Madrid

Why Ronaldo is desperate after being spotted in Madrid

First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup

First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Juan Mata
WORLD CUP

How Chelsea jerseys have influenced World Cup winners since 2010

FIFPRO issues statement following reports that Iranian footballer faces execution amid protests in Iran

REPORT: Iranian footballer sentenced to death for supporting women's rights amid protests in Iran

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.
TRENDING

Why Ronaldo could 'kick out' his agent and other stories making headlines in football today

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on November 13, 2022.
UPDATE

Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

Gabriel Jesus.

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

Top 10 social media moments from the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup