RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United Creator: Oli SCARFF
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United Creator: Oli SCARFF

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute on Monday to "outstanding human being" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian was sacked as Manchester United manager.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford in August, has scored nine times in 13 games for United this season but has failed to prevent the club's slide down the Premier League table after a series of embarrassing results.

Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday, less than 24 hours after United's humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford, which followed chastening home losses to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ronaldo, 36, was a team-mate of Solskjaer's in his first spell at the club under Alex Ferguson.

"He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man. United," Ronaldo said on Twitter.

"But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching team, will take charge of upcoming games while the club look to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

United are already realistically out of the Premier League title race, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and face a crucial Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Southgate rewarded for England progress with new deal until 2024

Southgate rewarded for England progress with new deal until 2024

French ministers to meet football chiefs after Payet incident

French ministers to meet football chiefs after Payet incident

African players in Europe: Salah ends five-match goal drought

African players in Europe: Salah ends five-match goal drought

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Quarantined quintet give Bayern a Champions League headache

Quarantined quintet give Bayern a Champions League headache

History on line as unprecedented fourth AFC Champions League crown beckons

History on line as unprecedented fourth AFC Champions League crown beckons

Lyon-Marseille match abandoned after Payet struck by bottle

Lyon-Marseille match abandoned after Payet struck by bottle

Benfica to give Barca early test of convictions under Xavi

Benfica to give Barca early test of convictions under Xavi

Inter beat Napoli in thriller to fire title warning shot

Inter beat Napoli in thriller to fire title warning shot

Trending

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday Creator: Ian KINGTON