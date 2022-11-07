Following the completion of the group stages, draws have been held for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League round of 16.
Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool again, PSG, Messi to meet Bayern Munich
The dates for the round of 16 game will be revealed in the new year.
Monday's event which took place in Nyon produced some very exciting ties for the next stage of the competition which has so far, seen 304 goals scored in 96 matches (3.17 per game).
What are the Round of 16 pairings?
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
Inter Milan vs FC Porto
Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich
What is the date for the round of 16?
The first legs are scheduled for 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March.
All group winners are guaranteed to be at home in the second leg, with group runner-ups, hosting the first legs of their round of 16 ties.
When will the quarter-final draw be held?
The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take in Nyon on Friday, March 17.
How do the knock stages work?
Following the removal of the away goals rule, all ties that are still level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away.
If both teams still find it difficult in finding a winner after 30 minutes of extra play, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.
