Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool again, PSG, Messi to meet Bayern Munich

The dates for the round of 16 game will be revealed in the new year.

UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams
UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams

Following the completion of the group stages, draws have been held for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Monday's event which took place in Nyon produced some very exciting ties for the next stage of the competition which has so far, seen 304 goals scored in 96 matches (3.17 per game).

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs FC Porto

Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich

The first legs are scheduled for 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March.

All group winners are guaranteed to be at home in the second leg, with group runner-ups, hosting the first legs of their round of 16 ties.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take in Nyon on Friday, March 17.

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will hold at the Istanbul Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will hold at the Istanbul Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul Wikipedia

Following the removal of the away goals rule, all ties that are still level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away.

If both teams still find it difficult in finding a winner after 30 minutes of extra play, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

