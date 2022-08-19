TRANSFERS

Rumours: Chelsea considering buying Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Jidechi Chidiezie
The defender is at risk of losing his place in the Manchester United side, and could see the club target Chelsea's Christian Pulisic in a possible swap deal.

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly made a very surprising enquiry about the availability of Manchester United defender and captain, Harry Maguire.

The Stamford Bridge club is according to multiple reports in the English media, interested in the England international as they work to finalize a deal for Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.

Maguire's future at the Red Devils remains unclear as the 29-year-old stand a chance to lose his place in Erik Ten Hag's squad considering his performances in central defence.

So far, the signing Fofana from Leicester City is still Chelsea's top priority, with rising hope that a deal for the French defender would be completed by next week.

Harry Maguire's place in the Manchester United team is understood to be under threat as Raphael Varane, who mostly started from the bench last season, is pushing for a starting place in Ten Hag's team.
However, their interest in Maguire comes as a surprising development given the growing uncertainty surrounding the England international's place in Eric ten Hag's plans.

United's first two games of the season have both ended in defeat: a 2-1 home loss to Brighton on the first day, followed by a humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford last weekend. Maguire played in both matches.

Fofana would likely miss Saturday's match between Leicester and Southampton after he asked the Leicester hierarchy to be left out of the game.

In response to United's efforts to pursue Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, Chelsea has mentioned the prospect of bringing Maguire to West London.

A possible swap deal between Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea could see Harry Maguire and Christian Pulisic switch camps
With the World Cup only three months away, Maguire may be concerned about the possibility of playing a supporting role at United if he is dropped from the starting lineup.

