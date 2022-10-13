UCL

Sadio Mane shines again as Bayern Munich cruise past Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League

Fabian Simiyu
Sadio Mane booked his name on the scoresheet in the Champions League again as Bayern Munich thrashed Viktoria Plzen 4-2 at Stadion Mesta Plzne.

Sadio Mane of Bayern celebrates a goal in the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022.
Sadio Mane of Bayern celebrates a goal in the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022.

Viktoria Plzen clashed with Bayern Munich at the Stadion Mesta Plzen in their second leg of the Group C Champions League fixture.

Bayern won the reverse fixture with a wide margin of 5 goals to nil over Plzen and the hosts were hoping to make history by beating Bayern Munich.

The match started on a high note and it didn't take long before Sadio Mane put the ball behind the net in the 10th minute with Leroy Sane providing the assist.

Sadio Mane of Bayern scores during the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022. AFP
Sadio Mane of Bayern scores during the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022. AFP

Leon Goretzka scored the second and fourth goal for Bayern as Thomas Muller latched in the third for the visitors.

Plzen tried to fight back but they only managed to score two unfortunately with the second goal coming through in the 75th minute.

Mane had a wonderful performance throughout the match no wonder he played a whole 90 minutes as some of his fellow teammates got subbed off as time went by.

L-R Thomas Muller and Sadio Mane of Bayern celebrate the second goal during the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022. AFP
L-R Thomas Muller and Sadio Mane of Bayern celebrate the second goal during the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022. AFP

Liverpool fans are wishing they never sold him to Bayern as The Reds are struggling at the moment with Salah ghosting in most of their games especially when they lost 3-2 to Arsenal on October 9, 2022.

He has now registered 2 goals for Bayern Munich in the Champions League after scoring back-to-back against Plzen. Bayern will face SC Freiburg on October 16, 2022, and Bayern fans are hoping that he will be on the scoresheet again.

L-R Leon Goretzka of Bayern and Adam Vlkanova of Pilsen in action during the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022. AFP
L-R Leon Goretzka of Bayern and Adam Vlkanova of Pilsen in action during the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich group C of football Champions League match in Pilsen, Czech Republic on October 12, 2022. AFP

As it stands, Bayern Munich are the only team to have qualified for the round of 16 even before they play against Barcelona and Inter Milan in their group for the second leg fixtures.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

