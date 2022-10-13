Sadio Mane shines again as Bayern Munich cruise past Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League

Bayern won the reverse fixture with a wide margin of 5 goals to nil over Plzen and the hosts were hoping to make history by beating Bayern Munich.

The match started on a high note and it didn't take long before Sadio Mane put the ball behind the net in the 10th minute with Leroy Sane providing the assist.

AFP

Leon Goretzka scored the second and fourth goal for Bayern as Thomas Muller latched in the third for the visitors.

Plzen tried to fight back but they only managed to score two unfortunately with the second goal coming through in the 75th minute.

Mane had a wonderful performance throughout the match no wonder he played a whole 90 minutes as some of his fellow teammates got subbed off as time went by.

AFP

Liverpool fans are wishing they never sold him to Bayern as The Reds are struggling at the moment with Salah ghosting in most of their games especially when they lost 3-2 to Arsenal on October 9, 2022.

He has now registered 2 goals for Bayern Munich in the Champions League after scoring back-to-back against Plzen. Bayern will face SC Freiburg on October 16, 2022, and Bayern fans are hoping that he will be on the scoresheet again.

AFP