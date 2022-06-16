Sadio Mane to build new pitch in Senegal after playing in mud with El Hadji Diouf

Jidechi Chidiezie
Mane had prior to the community game, been on international duty with Senegal ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sadio Mane made a return to "where it all began," his hometown of Bambali, Senegal, to take part in a community football match alongside El Hadji Diouf.
Sadio Mane made a return to “where it all began,” his hometown of Bambali, Senegal, to take part in a community football match alongside El Hadji Diouf.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane returned to his hometown of Bambali, Senegal, to take part in a community football match alongside Senegalese legend El Hadji Diouf.

Mane had prior to the community game, been on international duty with Senegal ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match - in Bambali - organised by the Liverpool star, saw two-time African Footballer of the Year Diouf, former Senegal defender Papiss Demba Cisse and Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne also present.

According to the Liverpool man, his "former childhood teammates" requested the game.

In front of a large Senegalese crowd, the friendly game in Bambali was a muddy and wet affair.

Mane played for both teams on the day, switching from No. 10 for the blue team to No. 2 for the red team.

Sadio Mane and his Senegalese teammates in Bambali
Sadio Mane and his Senegalese teammates in Bambali Instagram

It was not the first time the African Footballer of the Year attempted to relate with his community.

In 2021, Mane spent more than £450,000 to help a build hospital in Bambali, while also funding school building projects.

Despite enjoying the rain and the conditions it delivered on his return, he now has a new pitch on his agenda.

“I replayed on this historic ground with great pleasure. I really liked playing again in the rain, on the Bambali pitch. My former childhood teammates requested it,” Mane told wiwsport.

“Back to the source with a gala match at Bambaly ground where it all began!!!", Mane wrote later on his Instagram page.

“A big thank you to my brothers, Diouf, Cisse, Desire Segbe Azankpo and not forgetting my forever idol, sacred Diagne.”

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane Instagram

“They [Mane's friends] told me it’s time to change the pitch. I am going to start the work and in 5 to 6 months the stadium will have a synthetic turf. I hope that my partners will accompany me.

Everything I do is for Senegal. Certainly, it is in Bambali, but we always have to start somewhere,” Mane stated.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

