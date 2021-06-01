Scotland's Fleck to miss Netherlands friendly after contracting Covid-19

The 29-year-old will self isolate at the team's Spanish training camp in La Finca where they are fine-tuning their preparations for Euro 2020.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that John Fleck has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Scotland National Team basecamp in La Finca," read the statement.

"As a result, he will self-isolate as per Spanish Government guidelines and therefore not fly to Portugal for tomorrow's match against Netherlands.

"The rest of the squad was retested for COVID-19 and returned negative results today (Tuesday)."

Scotland begin their first finals campaign since the 1998 World Cup against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on June 14.