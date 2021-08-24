Scots boss Clarke hungry for more finals after extending contract

Steve Clarke extended his contract as Scotland national coach on Tuesday and said he and the players were hungry to reach another major finals after their experiences at this year's delayed Euro 2020 Championships.
Clarke failed to guide the Scots into the knockout stages -- though they held eventual finalists England to a 0-0 draw -- at their first finals since the 1998 World Cup.
However, he has been rewarded for getting them to the finals with the extension by the Scottish Football Association.
It will take the 57-year-old former West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock boss through to the end of the Euro 2024 campaign.
Clarke's initial contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022 World Cup cycle.
"Firstly, I am proud to extend my stay as Scotland head coach and I look forward to working with my staff and players as we look to continue improving as a team," he told the SFA website.
"Being involved in Euro 2020 has given us all an added determination to return to a major tournament again as quickly as possible.
"I said in the dressing room after the Croatia game that we all had to learn lessons from playing at the Euros and to come back stronger."
The extension is a boost for Clarke ahead of three World Cup qualifiers with Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark 9September 1), Moldova (September 4) and Austria (September 7).
Scotland are presently in second spot on five points, four points adrift of leaders Denmark, after three matches with seven still to be played.
