'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Scott McTominay scored for Manchester United in the 93rd minute after coming on as a substitute to replace Casemiro against Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay (right) celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League group E match at Old Trafford on October 13, 2022.
Manchester United were on the verge of giving up before Scott McTominay salvaged them from the Omonia Nicosia chants which were sounding all over Old Trafford.

Manchester United started the match on a high note as they didn't want a repetition of what happened during their first leg match when they came from behind to win the match by 3 goals to 2.

Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Casemiro had all tried to shoot past Francis Uzoho to no avail as he was up to the task.

Scott McTominay of Manchester United scores their 1st goal against Omonia Nicosia on October 13, 2022.
Reactions as Manchester United fans beg Anthony Martial to 'stay fit' after win vs Omonia

As time went by, Erik ten Hag had no choice but to bring McTominay to the midfield not knowing that he was going to save Man United who had tried to attack from all angles without succeeding to score.

With two minutes to go, the Omonia players switched off a bit and allowed Sancho to move inside their penalty and as usual, he is a very dangerous player when in such areas.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Europa League group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester on October 13, 2022.
He managed to dribble and passed it towards McTominay who had all the time in this world to compose himself and latch it into the net past Uzoho who lay on the ground helplessly after the goal.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

