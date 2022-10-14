'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment

Manchester United started the match on a high note as they didn't want a repetition of what happened during their first leg match when they came from behind to win the match by 3 goals to 2.

Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Casemiro had all tried to shoot past Francis Uzoho to no avail as he was up to the task.

AFP

As time went by, Erik ten Hag had no choice but to bring McTominay to the midfield not knowing that he was going to save Man United who had tried to attack from all angles without succeeding to score.

With two minutes to go, the Omonia players switched off a bit and allowed Sancho to move inside their penalty and as usual, he is a very dangerous player when in such areas.

AFP

He managed to dribble and passed it towards McTominay who had all the time in this world to compose himself and latch it into the net past Uzoho who lay on the ground helplessly after the goal.