Manchester United were on the verge of giving up before Scott McTominay salvaged them from the Omonia Nicosia chants which were sounding all over Old Trafford.
'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment
Scott McTominay scored for Manchester United in the 93rd minute after coming on as a substitute to replace Casemiro against Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford.
Read Also
Manchester United started the match on a high note as they didn't want a repetition of what happened during their first leg match when they came from behind to win the match by 3 goals to 2.
Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Casemiro had all tried to shoot past Francis Uzoho to no avail as he was up to the task.
As time went by, Erik ten Hag had no choice but to bring McTominay to the midfield not knowing that he was going to save Man United who had tried to attack from all angles without succeeding to score.
With two minutes to go, the Omonia players switched off a bit and allowed Sancho to move inside their penalty and as usual, he is a very dangerous player when in such areas.
He managed to dribble and passed it towards McTominay who had all the time in this world to compose himself and latch it into the net past Uzoho who lay on the ground helplessly after the goal.
Social Media reactions
More from category
-
'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment
-
'They went out with red ears' - Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis
-
'Arsenal form go last or e go cast' - Reactions trail Gunners 11th Europa unbeaten run