No Hope! Elon Musk says he's just 'catching cruise' with Man United (fans)

Musk made a shocking revelation early Wednesday morning when he posted on his Twitter account that he was buying English club Manchester United.

"Also, I'm buying Manchester United," the billionaire posted as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

The post went viral in minutes as football fans especially supporters of the troubled Premier League side reacted to the post.

Pulse Sports Nigeria also reported some of the reactions to Musk's tweet, with calls from fans of the Red Devils calling on the Tesla boss to 'save the club'.

'I'm joking' - Musk clears the air

Well, known for his affinity for tweeting, the billionaire has now cleared the air around his earlier post.

Reacting to a tweet that asked him if he wants to buy Manchester United, the 51-year-old richest man in the world said;

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk posted.

In a follow-up tweet, however, he reveals that if he's to buy a sports team it would be the Red Devils as he's been a fan from childhood.

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man United. They were my favourite team as a kid," he added.

Musk's Twitter reputation

The world's richest man has built a reputation for jokes on Twitter as he regularly trolls and mocks the media via his account.

Musk tweeted himself into trouble four years ago when the US Securities and Exchange Commission came for him after he posted that he wanted to take Tesla private.