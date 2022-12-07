Ridiculous story behind Spain's penalties and other topics making headlines in football today

Spain

It has been revealed that the head coach of Spain Luis Enrique instructed all of his players to take 1000 penalties each before facing Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Spain lost to Morocco despite having taken intense training on how to score from penalty spots. Spain was bundled out of the tournament after the shootout.

Gabriel Martinelli

Barcelona wants to make a shock move for Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli after monitoring him for a long period of time.

Martinelli has always been considered untouchable by the club and it will be up to him to decide where he wants to play at the end of the 2022/23 campaign season.

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona wants to open talks with Frenkie de Jong to slash his salary so as to help facilitate the club's transfers on January 2022 after the FIFA World Cup.

This is not the first time Barcelona has held such talks with the Dutch midfielder. The club wanted to part ways with him on August 2022 so as to cut their expenditure but De Jong wasn't willing to leave.

Tottenham Hotspurs are prepared to table a bid for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie who has failed to nail a starting spot under Xavi Hernandez.

Memphis Depay could be on his way to Manchester United for his second stint after the 2022 World Cup. The Dutch footballer has been having issues at Barcelona and United could hand him a breather.