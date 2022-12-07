TRENDING

Ridiculous story behind Spain's penalties and other topics making headlines in football today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Spain's national team, Gabriel Martinelli and Frenkie de Jong are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Pablo Gavi, Gabriel Martinelli and Frenkie de Jong.
From left: Pablo Gavi, Gabriel Martinelli and Frenkie de Jong.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

It has been revealed that the head coach of Spain Luis Enrique instructed all of his players to take 1000 penalties each before facing Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Spain coach Luis Enrique reacts in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Spain on December 6, 2022.
Spain coach Luis Enrique reacts in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Spain on December 6, 2022. AFP

READ: Another Andalucian battle in Qatar as Morocco prepare for grudge match against Spain

Spain lost to Morocco despite having taken intense training on how to score from penalty spots. Spain was bundled out of the tournament after the shootout.

Barcelona wants to make a shock move for Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli after monitoring him for a long period of time.

Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil during the match between Brazil and South Korea, valid for the round of 16 of the World Cup on December 5, 2022.
Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil during the match between Brazil and South Korea, valid for the round of 16 of the World Cup on December 5, 2022. AFP

Martinelli has always been considered untouchable by the club and it will be up to him to decide where he wants to play at the end of the 2022/23 campaign season.

Barcelona wants to open talks with Frenkie de Jong to slash his salary so as to help facilitate the club's transfers on January 2022 after the FIFA World Cup.

Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands during a training session on December 6, 2022.
Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands during a training session on December 6, 2022. AFP

This is not the first time Barcelona has held such talks with the Dutch midfielder. The club wanted to part ways with him on August 2022 so as to cut their expenditure but De Jong wasn't willing to leave.

Tottenham Hotspurs are prepared to table a bid for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie who has failed to nail a starting spot under Xavi Hernandez.

Memphis Depay could be on his way to Manchester United for his second stint after the 2022 World Cup. The Dutch footballer has been having issues at Barcelona and United could hand him a breather.

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted leaving first in the tunnel after Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland. Ronaldo started from the bench as Goncalo Ramos started in his position.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.
Samuel Eto'o filmed kneeing a supporter in the face in Qatar [Video]

Pele [Instagram]
Pele: All you need to know about Brazil's all-time top goal scorer and legend

Bukayo Saka is not called God's son for nothing (Matthias Koch)

Jesus Baby Bukayo Saka reveals the importance of God in his career

Bukayo Saka during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 5, 2022.
'There can never be two Mbappe's!'- Bukayo Saka on being compared to Kylian Mbappe

Goncalo Ramos stole the show at the Lusail.
Ronaldo watches on as Ramos-inspired Portugal thrash Switzerland to book Moroccan date

From left: Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Kompany.
When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates with a teammate after winning the match and qualifying to round 8 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.
Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the Portugal vs Switzerland match on December 6, 2022.
How Fernando Santos silenced Ronaldo's haters