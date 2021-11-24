RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Spartak Moscow celebrate their victory over Napoli

Spartak Moscow celebrate their victory over Napoli Creator: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA
Spartak Moscow celebrate their victory over Napoli Creator: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA

Aleksandr Sobolev's first-half double helped Spartak Moscow to a 2-1 home victory over Serie A leaders Napoli on Wednesday which moved the Russians top of their Europa League group.

Recommended articles

All four teams can still progress from Group C and the winner of Leicester's game against Legia Warsaw at the King Power Stadium on Thursday would replace Spartak at the summit.

After a fast start to the season, Napoli are now winless in three games in all competitions after taking just one point from their last two Serie A matches.

Russian international Sobolev gave Spartak, who lost 3-2 in Naples earlier in the campaign, the lead with a third-minute penalty before netting again before the half-hour mark.

Eljif Elmas pulled one back for the visitors in the second period, but Napoli could not find an equaliser.

Luciano Spalletti's side slip below Spartak on head-to-head away goals.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group

Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

UK judge agrees Abramovich claim in Putin book defamatory

UK judge agrees Abramovich claim in Putin book defamatory

Man Utd candidate Rodgers keeps focus on Europa League

Man Utd candidate Rodgers keeps focus on Europa League

No timeframe on Spurs' success for new boss Conte

No timeframe on Spurs' success for new boss Conte

Norway summons Qatar ambassador after reporters held in Doha

Norway summons Qatar ambassador after reporters held in Doha

Gor Mahia gift Mesut Özil with jersey

Gor Mahia gift Mesut Özil with jersey

Bayern Munich fans put pressure on club to end Qatari deal

Bayern Munich fans put pressure on club to end Qatari deal

Trending

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United Creator: Oli SCARFF

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday Creator: Ian KINGTON

Man Utd malaise runs deeper than failed managers

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in August Creator: Ian KINGTON