Stalemate between Atletico and Barca hands advantage to Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane's side know four wins from their last four games will be enough to retain their La Liga crown, with a crunch game at home to fourth-placed Sevilla up first on Sunday.

The first part of a blockbuster weekend in the Spanish title race pitched first against third but neither could take a decisive step forward, despite the best attempts of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who faced each other for the first time since Suarez departed last summer.

A point each leaves Atletico three points clear of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and also the superior head-to-head over both Atleti and Barcelona.