Nick Mwendwa scot free as case dropped

According to the DPP, they had requested adjournment of the case on grounds of not having witnesses but the court denied their request hence the former withdrew the case in accordance with Section 87 of the Penal Code.

Section 87 of the criminal procedure code (cap 75 Laws of Kenya) provides:

“In any trial before a subordinate court any public prosecutor may, with the consent of the court, or on the instructions of the Attorney General, at any time before judgment is pronounced, withdraw from the prosecution of any person, and upon such withdrawal –

(a) if it is made before the accused person is called upon to make his defence, he shall be discharged but such discharge of an accused shall not operate as a bar to subsequent proceedings against him on account of the same facts:

(b) if it is made after the accused person is called upon to make his defence, he shall be acquitted.”

Why was Nick Mwendwa arrested?

Mwendwa was arrested on November 12 over claims of misappropriation of funds meant for the national football teams.

He would be released two days later on Sh4 million cash bail or Sh7 million bond with two sureties. The court had not ruled on a request by the the prosecution to detain him for 14 days.

On November 26, he was arrested again and transported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

At the time, State Prosecutor Everlyn Onunga told the court that Mwendwa was being probed by the DCI for the fraudulent acquisition of public property.