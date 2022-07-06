Nick Mwendwa scot free as case dropped

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Prosecution claims they lacked witnesses

[FILE] Nick Mwendwa in November 2021 after he was released on bond (Simon MAINA AFP)
[FILE] Nick Mwendwa in November 2021 after he was released on bond (Simon MAINA AFP)

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has officially withdrawn a case against Nick Mwendwa, former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President.

Recommended articles

According to the DPP, they had requested adjournment of the case on grounds of not having witnesses but the court denied their request hence the former withdrew the case in accordance with Section 87 of the Penal Code.

Section 87 of the criminal procedure code (cap 75 Laws of Kenya) provides:

“In any trial before a subordinate court any public prosecutor may, with the consent of the court, or on the instructions of the Attorney General, at any time before judgment is pronounced, withdraw from the prosecution of any person, and upon such withdrawal –

(a) if it is made before the accused person is called upon to make his defence, he shall be discharged but such discharge of an accused shall not operate as a bar to subsequent proceedings against him on account of the same facts:

(b) if it is made after the accused person is called upon to make his defence, he shall be acquitted.”

Read: DCI detectives arrest FKF President Nick Mwendwa a second time | Pulselive Kenya

Nick Mwendwa (C), former President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Nick Mwendwa (C), former President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Mwendwa was arrested on November 12 over claims of misappropriation of funds meant for the national football teams.

He would be released two days later on Sh4 million cash bail or Sh7 million bond with two sureties. The court had not ruled on a request by the the prosecution to detain him for 14 days.

On November 26, he was arrested again and transported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

At the time, State Prosecutor Everlyn Onunga told the court that Mwendwa was being probed by the DCI for the fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Mwendwa, who had been head of the FKF since 2016 is also owner of the top-flight league club Kariobangi Sharks.

Read: FKF President Nick Mwendwa released on Sh4M cash bail | Pulselive Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • [FILE] Nick Mwendwa in November 2021 after he was released on bond (Simon MAINA AFP)

    Nick Mwendwa scot free as case dropped

  • Inaki Williams has switched his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana

    Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

  • WAFCON 2022: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

    Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Recommended articles

'Barca is African' - Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

'Barca is African' - Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

Nick Mwendwa scot free as case dropped

Nick Mwendwa scot free as case dropped

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Corporate Masters attracts over 250 golfers including VVIPs

Corporate Masters attracts over 250 golfers including VVIPs

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Trending

WAFCON 2022

Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

WAFCON 2022: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals
BETTING

How to bet in Esports in Kenya

5 tips on how to bet in Esports in Kenya [Feature by Volodymyrshevchuk]
QATAR 2022

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Inaki Williams has switched his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana
KPL

Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract

Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract

Corporate Masters attracts over 250 golfers including VVIPs

Draganah Omwange (right), Brand Manager, Scotch Whiskies at Pernod Ricard receives the Runners up trophy on behalf of The Glenlivet Team from Michael Nganga (left), the Managing Director for Corporate Masters.

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana