Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle by 'mutual consent' after takeover

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Steve Bruce has left Newcastle by "mutual consent", the Premier League club says

Steve Bruce has left his position as Newcastle manager by "mutual consent", 13 days after a Saudi-led takeover at St James' Park, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

"Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent," said a club statement.

"He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League."

Bruce, 60, said he was grateful to have had the opportunity to manage the "unique" club.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work," he said. "There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

"This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond."

Bruce’s assistant Graeme Jones will take charge of the team for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, with the Magpies still awaiting their first Premier League win of the season and sitting just one place off the foot of the table.

