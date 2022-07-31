PRE-SEASON

Osimhen finds the back of the net as Napoli struggle to defeat Spanish club

Jidechi Chidiezie
Victor Osimhen scored Napoli's only goal from the penalty spot hinting that he might be the club's new kick taker

Serie A side Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly with Spanish club Mallorca on Sunday.

The game saw Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen score the opener from the penalty spot, with Antonio Raillo leveling the game on the other half to see no winner emerge on the night.

It was another draw for the Italian giants, their second in a row in three friendly matches ahead of the new Serie A season.

Victor Osimhen played his second pre-season game for Napoli against Mallorca
Barley eight minutes into the game, Napoli were awarded a penalty following a Mallorca handball in the box and up stepped Osimhen to open the scoring for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

It was the first time Osimhen handled the Neapolitans penalty duty, following the departure of Italian playmaker Lorenzo Insigne, who left Napoli this summer for MLS side, Toronto.

Napoli celebrate Victor Osimhen's goal
Spalletti's side dominated the rest of the proceeding but struggled to double their lead before the break.

In the second half, Napoli then made multiple substitutions with the likes of Rrahmani, Kim, Fabian and Zielinski coming off for Ostigard, Jesus, Anguissa, Elmas and Politano.

However, Mallorca equalized the game thanks to a header by Raillo. The game gradually became more static after that, with both sides, until the 90th minute when Matteo Politano came close to giving Spalletti's side the victory but failed to hit the target.

The game finished at 1-1, with Napoli drawing their second of three pre-season friendlies.

Osimhen will next lead out his teammates on Wednesday against Girona, in another friendly encounter ahead of the new Serie A season.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

