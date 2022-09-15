UEL

Ten Hag reveals why other Man United players left penalty duty for Ronaldo

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The 37-year-old scored his first goal in eight appearances this season and the 699th of his club career from the penalty spot at Sheriff Tiraspol.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal against Sheriff Tiraspol
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal against Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo opening his goal account this season, following a penalty he converted in their 2-0 win in their UEFA Europa Conference League game against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Recommended articles

The goal, United's second of the game after Jadon Sancho had opened the scoring in the 17th minute, was the 37-year-old's first goal in eight appearances this season and the 699th of his club career.

Sancho's goal and Ronaldo's penalty in the 2-0 win in Moldova also meant that Ten Hag's side earned their first points in the Europa League, after an opening-day defeat at home to Real Sociedad.

Speaking after the victory, Ten Hag stated Ronaldo "needed a goal" and the team wanted to do everything to get him one.

"Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close [in the season so far], but he wanted that so much," said Ten Hag.

"We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty."

After losing their first against Real Sociedad, United got up and running in the competition they won in 2017, with the former Ajax manager singling out Sancho for praises.

"I'm really pleased [for Jadon], another goal, and he scored already many goals in his pre-season, and I think he has three in the season," said Ten Hag.

"He's doing well. But I think there's much more room for improvement for him, because he has so many skills. Bring him on the pitch when he has that belief, and he can improve even more."

"The opponent played really direct, went for the second balls. And they won too many in the first minutes. But after a certain period we played better.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal against Sheriff Tiraspol

    Ten Hag reveals why other Man United players left penalty duty for Ronaldo

  • Max-Alain Gradel celebrates with Ahmed Musa and his other Sivasspor teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Conference League Group G game against CFR Cluj

    Nigeria's Musa makes second start for Sivasspor as African brother Gradel scores winner

  • 'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0

    'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Recommended articles

Ten Hag reveals why other Man United players left penalty duty for Ronaldo

Ten Hag reveals why other Man United players left penalty duty for Ronaldo

Nigeria's Musa makes second start for Sivasspor as African brother Gradel scores winner

Nigeria's Musa makes second start for Sivasspor as African brother Gradel scores winner

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Todd Boehly is right - an All-Star game is exactly what the Premier League needs

Todd Boehly is right - an All-Star game is exactly what the Premier League needs

'I don't care' - Haaland threatens to score 5 goals from 5 touches

'I don't care' - Haaland threatens to score 5 goals from 5 touches

Top 6 stats in the Champions League this season

Top 6 stats in the Champions League this season

Trending

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

Footballers who have failed to live up to their famous fathers' legacies

Footballers who have failed to live up to their famous fathers’ legacies

Social media reactions as Chelsea drop points in the UCL again
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'See your Harry Potter' -Reactions as Salzburg's Okafor spoils Graham Potter's start to life at Chelsea

Social media reactions as PSG come back to defeat Maccabi Haifa in UCL
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'GOAT for a reason' - Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Maccabi Haifa in UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez played two seasons together at Manchester United
LISTICLE

4 players who defied difficult odds to make it in football

Graham Potter's first game as Chelsea boss ends in a 1-1 draw at home to Salzburg

"We will get better" - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

graham-potter
UCL

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

Mathias Pogba with his brother Paul Pogba

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt