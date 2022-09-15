Ten Hag reveals why other Man United players left penalty duty for Ronaldo

The goal, United's second of the game after Jadon Sancho had opened the scoring in the 17th minute, was the 37-year-old's first goal in eight appearances this season and the 699th of his club career.

Sancho's goal and Ronaldo's penalty in the 2-0 win in Moldova also meant that Ten Hag's side earned their first points in the Europa League, after an opening-day defeat at home to Real Sociedad.

Ten Hag on Ronaldo's confidence

Speaking after the victory, Ten Hag stated Ronaldo "needed a goal" and the team wanted to do everything to get him one.

"Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close [in the season so far], but he wanted that so much," said Ten Hag.

"We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty."

Ten Hag on United's first Europa win

After losing their first against Real Sociedad, United got up and running in the competition they won in 2017, with the former Ajax manager singling out Sancho for praises.

"I'm really pleased [for Jadon], another goal, and he scored already many goals in his pre-season, and I think he has three in the season," said Ten Hag.

"He's doing well. But I think there's much more room for improvement for him, because he has so many skills. Bring him on the pitch when he has that belief, and he can improve even more."