Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Imago

The Sun reports that the 52-year-old current Ajax coach will make 22-year-old Brazilian winger Antony, one of his first summer signings for United.

The young Brazilian attacker may be one of the many signings Ralf Rangnick had previously spoken about after United’s 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Ralf Ragnick had suggested that there could be up to 10 signings made at Old Trafford in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Imago

Reports also understand that Ten Hag sees Antony as a ready-made fit for his new-look United, as the youngster is already aware of the manager’s style of football inside-out.

The 22-year-old winger possesses a similar playing style with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is currently being touted as a replacement for the Portuguese legend, should he depart the club in the summer.

Antony currently has an impressive 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances for Ajax this season.

Imago

Ten Hag is also seemingly unfazed by the idea of signing former players he trusts – which was a policy that backfired for Louis van Gaal during his time at Old Trafford, by signing Dutch attacker Memphis Depay - who failed to make an impact at United but now currently plays for Catalan giants Barcelona.

Reports also understand that a transfer for Antony from Ajax would not be a difficult deal to pull off with provided they get an offer in excess of £50 million.

Ten Hag signed Antony from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo, on a five-year deal in February 2020 for £13 million.