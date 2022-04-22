TRANSFERS

Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

According to reports, the incoming Red devils coach wants to bring the £50m-rated Ajax star Antony to Manchester United next season

Erik Ten Hag wants Ajax winger Antony at United next season
Erik Ten Hag wants Ajax winger Antony at United next season

According to latest reports, incoming Red devils boss Erik Ten Hag has set his sights on bringing in another Ajax star when he takes charge in the summer.

Recommended articles
Ajax Winger Antony
Ajax Winger Antony Imago

The Sun reports that the 52-year-old current Ajax coach will make 22-year-old Brazilian winger Antony, one of his first summer signings for United.

The young Brazilian attacker may be one of the many signings Ralf Rangnick had previously spoken about after United’s 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Ralf Ragnick had suggested that there could be up to 10 signings made at Old Trafford in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ajax winger Antony has scored 12 goals and created 10 assists in all competitions for Ajax this season
Ajax winger Antony has scored 12 goals and created 10 assists in all competitions for Ajax this season Imago

Reports also understand that Ten Hag sees Antony as a ready-made fit for his new-look United, as the youngster is already aware of the manager’s style of football inside-out.

The 22-year-old winger possesses a similar playing style with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is currently being touted as a replacement for the Portuguese legend, should he depart the club in the summer.

Antony currently has an impressive 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances for Ajax this season.

Erik Ten Hag is reportedly keen to bring in Antony to United from Ajax this summer
Erik Ten Hag is reportedly keen to bring in Antony to United from Ajax this summer Imago

Ten Hag is also seemingly unfazed by the idea of signing former players he trusts – which was a policy that backfired for Louis van Gaal during his time at Old Trafford, by signing Dutch attacker Memphis Depay - who failed to make an impact at United but now currently plays for Catalan giants Barcelona.

Reports also understand that a transfer for Antony from Ajax would not be a difficult deal to pull off with provided they get an offer in excess of £50 million.

Ten Hag signed Antony from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo, on a five-year deal in February 2020 for £13 million.

However, the Dutchman could soon make him a star at Old Trafford should United decide he is the right winger they want next season.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Erik Ten Hag wants Ajax winger Antony at United next season

    Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

  • Paul Pogba

    Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

  • Cyriel Dessers will be given another chance to stake his spot in the KRC Genk first team next season

    Genk to recall Cyriel Dessers from Feyenoord for next season

Recommended articles

Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

Genk to recall Cyriel Dessers from Feyenoord for next season

Genk to recall Cyriel Dessers from Feyenoord for next season

'I don't want to look at the others'- Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to remain focused after impressive start

'I don't want to look at the others'- Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to remain focused after impressive start

Trending

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

The most ridiculous excuses by football managers
MANCHESTER UNITED

'Guardiola-wannabe' - 5 facts about Erik ten Hag you did not know

Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola worked together at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2015 (IMAGO/Lackovic)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Didier Drogba becomes first African to be inducted into the PL Hall of Fame

Didier Drogba
PREMIER LEAGUE

5 things I found out about Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag

The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The club is broken' - Gary Neville makes shocking reaction to appointment of Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville

WATCH: Mike Tyson beats up a plane passenger [VIDEO]

Mike Tyson
COMMENT

Erik Ten Hag will end up like his predecessors if the culture at Manchester United does not change

Erik Ten Haag will end up like his predecessors if the Manchester United system does not change
PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United star Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for special tribute at Anfield

Cristiano Ronaldo (IMAGO/PA Images)