Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Fabian Simiyu
The original European Super League collapsed within 48 hours of its launch in April 2021

Soccer fans protest plans for a European Super League.
Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona have come up with a new proposal for launching the European Super League that is gaining momentum after adjusting some of the rules as compared to the first one.

The new proposal which has already been tabled is set to rival the UEFA Champions League after stating that 60-80 teams will take part in the tournament.

Just like the UCL, there will be no permanent teams in the tournament every single club will play up to a maximum of 14 games every season.

Arsenal fans have called for owner Stan Kroenke to sell the club after his role in the failed European Super League project
READ: UEFA claim landmark victory over ESL in court ruling

The idea of the Super League first came into existence in 2021 with Europe's elite clubs pushing for the idea only for the fans across Europe to riot and reject the proposal.

It has been reported that various clubs in Europe have been consulted and that is why there is a new proposal that will accommodate the interest of clubs in Europe.

Clubs in Europe have been struggling financially after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Super League stated clearly that clubs taking part will benefit financially.

Protests against the Glazer family by Manchester United fans have been reawakened by the failed European Super League project
As it stands, teams playing in the English Premier League are doing great despite the whole pandemic issue.

The Serie A and La Liga were severely and that is why Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are championing for the approval of the Super League.

The ESL will support women's games according to Bernd Reichart who is the current A22 chief executive.

A22 is a Spanish press that is being used to dispatch information about the new ESL proposal.

