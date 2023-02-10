Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

The new proposal which has already been tabled is set to rival the UEFA Champions League after stating that 60-80 teams will take part in the tournament.

Just like the UCL, there will be no permanent teams in the tournament every single club will play up to a maximum of 14 games every season.

The idea of the Super League first came into existence in 2021 with Europe's elite clubs pushing for the idea only for the fans across Europe to riot and reject the proposal.

It has been reported that various clubs in Europe have been consulted and that is why there is a new proposal that will accommodate the interest of clubs in Europe.

Clubs in Europe have been struggling financially after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Super League stated clearly that clubs taking part will benefit financially.

As it stands, teams playing in the English Premier League are doing great despite the whole pandemic issue.

The Serie A and La Liga were severely and that is why Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are championing for the approval of the Super League.

The ESL will support women's games according to Bernd Reichart who is the current A22 chief executive.