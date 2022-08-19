PREMIER LEAGUE

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The FA have slapped both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte with fines after their bust-up at last weekend's London derby, with the former also handed a touchline ban.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been fined by the FA
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been fined by the FA

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte, have been fined after their altercation at last weekend's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel was reportedly fined £35,000 and handed a suspended touchline ban while his Spurs counterpart was only fined £15,000.

The pair clashed once during the match, with both receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated in front of the Chelsea gaffer.

The duo were then both dismissed after the final whistle, with Tuchel appearing to hold onto the Italian’s hand during a handshake just minutes after the full time whistle was blown at the Bridge.

Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby
Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby Imago

The Football Association have now confirmed that both mangers will be fined with the Blues boss serving a touchline ban for one match, although this has been suspended.

Chelsea are set to travel to Elland Road to play Leeds on Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022.

While Tottenham welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to White Hart Line on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022 in the third round of Premier League fixtures.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Bet9ja offers odds on La Liga games

    How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

  • Bet9ja offers odds on Premier League match week 3 fixtures

    Bet9ja offers juicy odds on Premier League games this weekend

  • Benjamin Mendy

    Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her

Recommended articles

How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

Bet9ja offers juicy odds on Premier League games this weekend

Bet9ja offers juicy odds on Premier League games this weekend

Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her

Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl

Napoli agree loan deal for Tottenham flop

Napoli agree loan deal for Tottenham flop

Manchester United register interest in Napoli star

Manchester United register interest in Napoli star

Trending

Big-name players still without a club

Diego Costa, Drinkwater, Zidane and other big-name players still without a club

Serge Aurier and Leon Balogun are among African players still looking for new clubs
TRANSFERS

Serge Aurier, Leon Balogun, other top African players still without a club

Justin Kluivert is not in Jose Mourinho's plans

Mourinho gets the last laugh as Roma flop Justin Kluivert is set to join Fulham

Angel Di Maria, Donny Van De Beek and Juan Mata
COMMENT

4 players whose performance dropped after joining Man United

Five times winners Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris on May 28, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Bermuda Triangle: 9 finals, 9 wins

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar
LIGUE 1

PSG coach claims 'No Rift' between Neymar and Mbappe

Manchester United are interested in a move for Napoli's Hirving Lozano
TRANSFERS

Manchester United register interest in Napoli star

Rafael Nadal suffered defeat in his first match at the Cincinnati Open
TENNIS

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Cincinnati Open after first round