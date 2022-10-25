LISTICLE

'Families in football'- Did you know these footballers are brothers?

Blood is thicker than water, they say. Football is a sport that has united many from the past and but it is fair enough to say that nothing beats the feeling of playing with your brother on the same pitch.

From left: Paul Pogba, Thiago Alcantara, Rafael da Silva, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.
Paul Pogba is among the lucky players to have shared the pitch with a family member. The following are other lucky players to have done so as analyzed by Pulse Sports.

Paul Pogba who is a former Manchester United midfielder is the brother of Florentin Pogba who plays for ATK Mohun Bagan as a defender.

Florentin plays for the Guinea national team where he was born while Paul plays for France and he lifted the 2018 World Cup trophy with France.

Florentin Pogba (L) and Paul Pogba (R) on May 17, 2017.
Florentin Pogba (L) and Paul Pogba (R) on May 17, 2017. AFP

Florentin played against Paul Pogba in 2017 in a Europa League match that saw Florentin's twin, Mathias Pogba show up in half-and-half Man Utd and Saint-Etienne shirt at Old Trafford.

Thiago and Rafinha Alcantara are another pair of players to ever grace European football. Thiago is Currently at Liverpool while Rafinha plays in the Qatar Stars League for Al-Arabi.

Thiago plays for Spain on international duty while Rafinha has played for Brazil in the past making his first appearance for Brazil in 2013.

Thiago Alcantara (L) and Rafinha Alcantara (R).
Thiago Alcantara (L) and Rafinha Alcantara (R). AFP

The two brothers were together in Barcelona at one point before going their separate ways. The brothers met in 2016 in a Champions League match which saw Rafinha's Barcelona triumph over Thiago's Bayern Munich.

Fabio da Silva and Rafael da Silva played for Fluminense before Sir Alex Ferguson signed the pair for Manchester United in 2007 from Brazil.

The pair impressed at Manchester United and memories of the twins lifting trophies at United will never fade from their minds.

Rafael Da Silva (left) And Fabio Da Silva (right) on December 30, 2009, while playing for Manchester United.
Rafael Da Silva (left) And Fabio Da Silva (right) on December 30, 2009, while playing for Manchester United. AFP

Fabio plays for Nantes currently as a defender while Rafael plays for Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas as a defender also.

Eden and Thorgan Hazard hail from Belgium and they played at Chelsea together at one point before going separate ways to fulfill their desires.

Thorgan plays for Borussia Dortmund while Eden switched from Chelsea to Real Madrid and both players can play as wide midfielders.

Eden Hazard midfielder of Belgium laughing and Thorgan Hazard of Belgium pictured during a practice session prior to the UEFA Nations League game against Wales at the Belgian Football center on September 20, 2022.
Eden Hazard midfielder of Belgium laughing and Thorgan Hazard of Belgium pictured during a practice session prior to the UEFA Nations League game against Wales at the Belgian Football center on September 20, 2022. AFP

It is rumoured that Thorgan was brought to Chelsea to join Eden to do away with the homesick scenario that Eden was going through.

Jordan Lukaku is Romelu Lukaku's younger brother and both are Belgian internationals who play football. Romelu is widely known as he has been at Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton, and Inter Milan as compared to Jordan who has not had a chance to play for major clubs.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (L) and Jordan Lukaku (R) pictured during the national anthem at the start of a soccer match between Belgium s Red Devils and Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 7, 2016.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (L) and Jordan Lukaku (R) pictured during the national anthem at the start of a soccer match between Belgium s Red Devils and Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 7, 2016. AFP

Romelu Lukaku is currently at Inter from Chelsea on loan while Jordan plays for SD Ponferradina as a left back.

Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng are another set of brothers to have played football and they are also lucky to have played on the same pitch but on different sides.

Germany's Jerome Boateng (L) talk s with Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng before a Group G match between Germany and Ghana of 2014 FIFA World Cup at the Estadio Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza, Brazil on June 21, 2014.
Germany's Jerome Boateng (L) talk s with Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng before a Group G match between Germany and Ghana of 2014 FIFA World Cup at the Estadio Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza, Brazil on June 21, 2014. AFP

Jerome and Prince played against each other in 2014 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament and it was one of the most iconic moments in their lives when they shook hands before the match.

