'Families in football'- Did you know these footballers are brothers?

Paul and Florentin Pogba

Paul Pogba who is a former Manchester United midfielder is the brother of Florentin Pogba who plays for ATK Mohun Bagan as a defender.

Florentin plays for the Guinea national team where he was born while Paul plays for France and he lifted the 2018 World Cup trophy with France.

AFP

Florentin played against Paul Pogba in 2017 in a Europa League match that saw Florentin's twin, Mathias Pogba show up in half-and-half Man Utd and Saint-Etienne shirt at Old Trafford.

Thiago and Rafinha Alcantara

Thiago and Rafinha Alcantara are another pair of players to ever grace European football. Thiago is Currently at Liverpool while Rafinha plays in the Qatar Stars League for Al-Arabi.

Thiago plays for Spain on international duty while Rafinha has played for Brazil in the past making his first appearance for Brazil in 2013.

AFP

The two brothers were together in Barcelona at one point before going their separate ways. The brothers met in 2016 in a Champions League match which saw Rafinha's Barcelona triumph over Thiago's Bayern Munich.

Rafael and Fabio da Silva

Fabio da Silva and Rafael da Silva played for Fluminense before Sir Alex Ferguson signed the pair for Manchester United in 2007 from Brazil.

The pair impressed at Manchester United and memories of the twins lifting trophies at United will never fade from their minds.

AFP

Fabio plays for Nantes currently as a defender while Rafael plays for Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas as a defender also.

Eden and Thorgan Hazard

Eden and Thorgan Hazard hail from Belgium and they played at Chelsea together at one point before going separate ways to fulfill their desires.

Thorgan plays for Borussia Dortmund while Eden switched from Chelsea to Real Madrid and both players can play as wide midfielders.

AFP

It is rumoured that Thorgan was brought to Chelsea to join Eden to do away with the homesick scenario that Eden was going through.

Jordan and Romelu Lukaku

Jordan Lukaku is Romelu Lukaku's younger brother and both are Belgian internationals who play football. Romelu is widely known as he has been at Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton, and Inter Milan as compared to Jordan who has not had a chance to play for major clubs.

AFP

Romelu Lukaku is currently at Inter from Chelsea on loan while Jordan plays for SD Ponferradina as a left back.

Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng

Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng are another set of brothers to have played football and they are also lucky to have played on the same pitch but on different sides.

AFP