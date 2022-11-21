QATAR 2022

'Weah are you?'- Timothy Weah shines as USA share spoils with Wales

Fabian Simiyu
Timothy Weah opened the score sheet for USA against Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Timothy Weah (left) celebrates after scoring against Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21, 2022.

United States of America V Wales was always going to be a tough match but no one knew who was going to score the decider at 90 minutes.

Timothy Weah, the son of Liberia's president George Weah netted the first goal in the USA V Wales match in Qatar at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The USA were all over Wales during the first half, which saw some Welsh players make mistakes, but then the USA didn't capitalise on them in the long run.

United States of America forward Josh Sargent (24) congratulates forward Timothy Weah (21) after he scored a goal against Wales during the first half during a group stage match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022.
United States of America forward Josh Sargent (24) congratulates forward Timothy Weah (21) after he scored a goal against Wales during the first half during a group stage match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022. AFP

Timothy Weah was impressive to watch during the first half no wonder he grabbed his goal in the 36th minute. The forward chose to represent USA over Liberia where his father is the president.

Weah defied all odds to rise through the ranks and he received his senior call up in the USA national team in 2018. The man who was born in Brooklyn, New York has never looked back since then.

Timothy Weah in full flight after his goal against Wales on November 21, 2022.
Timothy Weah in full flight after his goal against Wales on November 21, 2022. AFP

All eyes were on Gareth Bale prior to today's match and he knew that there was a huge task ahead of him when Wales clashes with the US.

After going down in the first half, Wales were on the verge of giving up before the USA committed a foul inside the penalty box and there was no other player to take it apart from Bale.

Gareth Bale celebrates upon scoring against USA on November 21, 2022.
Gareth Bale celebrates upon scoring against USA on November 21, 2022. AFP

The stadium went quiet as the Welsh talisman stood before the spot before scoring a few moments later. Bale had taken 8 penalties for Wales prior to this and he had only failed to convert two of them.

Bale spoiled USA's party as the match ended in a 1-1 draw after his late penalty kick equaliser in the 82nd minute.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

