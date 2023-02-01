Conte hospitalised & other football stories making headlines today

Antonio Conte hospitalised

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed that manager Antonio Conte has been hospitalised after complaining of severe abdominal pains.

"Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain. Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation," posted Spurs.

Conte has struggled to impress at Tottenham especially after being backed up by the club during the transfer period. Spurs concluded by wishing Conte a quick recovery.

Dani Alves' wife files for divorce

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has received yet another blow after it was reported that his wife Joana Sanz has filed for a divorce after the footballer was arrested over sexual assault allegations.

Sanz has even pulled down some of the photos that she took with Alves after learning of the new twist in her husband's case.

Alves claimed he had consensual sex with his female accuser after initially denying he knew her.

Jorginho speaks after landing at Emirates

Jorginho Frello has spoken for the first time after switching from Chelsea to Arsenal on deadline day in the January transfer window.

