Conte hospitalised & other football stories making headlines today

Fabian Simiyu
Tottenham Hotspur wishes Antonio Conte a quick recovery after his admission today in hospital.

Antonio Conte (left) and Dani Alves
A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed that manager Antonio Conte has been hospitalised after complaining of severe abdominal pains.

"Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain. Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation," posted Spurs.

Antonio Conte
READ: Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

Conte has struggled to impress at Tottenham especially after being backed up by the club during the transfer period. Spurs concluded by wishing Conte a quick recovery.

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has received yet another blow after it was reported that his wife Joana Sanz has filed for a divorce after the footballer was arrested over sexual assault allegations.

Joana Sanz (left) and Dani Alves
READ: Dani Alves' wife & ex-wife speak after his arrest in Spain

Sanz has even pulled down some of the photos that she took with Alves after learning of the new twist in her husband's case.

Alves claimed he had consensual sex with his female accuser after initially denying he knew her.

Jorginho Frello has spoken for the first time after switching from Chelsea to Arsenal on deadline day in the January transfer window.

Jorginho Frello
The midfielder has quashed claims that he was panic signing after Arsenal missed out on Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fabian Simiyu
Conte hospitalised & other football stories making headlines today

Will Still [Instagram]
