'Tuchel In, Southgate Out!' Reactions as England fans want Ex Chelsea manager ahead of World Cup

Gareth Southgate's men have not won a single match in their group, having picked up just two points from five games and lost thrice in that period as the Three Lions have been relegated from their group.

And a loss to Germany could compound his woes as England manager ahead of the World Cup.

Southgate is widely regarded as England's most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey, having guided the Three Lions to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and final of Euro 2020.

POOL

However, despite his achievements, some of the country's supporters remain skeptical about his ability to lead England to glory at the World Cup in Qatar later in November.

Fans often times, criticized Southgate's selection as well as his Starting XI for England in crucial fixtures.

And the defeat to Italy last week, didn't certainly help his cause, with some fans identifying former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel as the perfect replacement for the 52-year-old gaffer.

England fans want Thomas Tuchel as Southgate's replacement

German manager Tuchel was surprisingly fired by Chelsea after a poor defeat and performance away at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

AFP

And from the day he lost his job, a 90-day countdown began on his post-Brexit Governing Body Endorsement visa for him to legally reside in the country without a job.

What that means is that Tuchel had 90 days from his sack to either get a new job or be deported, an ultimatum that is now 19 days short.

As a result, Tuchel who currently resides in Cobham, West London must now get a new job in the next 74 days or lose his right to live in England.

And the Three Lions supporters have now considered him as the man to replace Southgate before the World Cup following England's winless streak in the Nations League.

Social Media Reactions

Tuchel won three trophies during his stint at Chelsea including the UEFA Champions League title in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and guided the club to two domestic finals in the same year.

AFP

With his impressive resume in mind, fans have now taken to social media to once again recommend his services ahead of Qatar's showpiece.