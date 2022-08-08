CAFCL

Why Kenyan clubs may not participate in this season's CAF competitions

Cyprian Kimutai
Tusker was set to take part in the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
The 2022-2023 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup competitions are set to kick off, however no Kenyan club will be taking part in the competition.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently released a list of engaged teams set to take part in the preliminary rounds of the two competitions.

Preliminary round means the first set of matches which take place before the group stage, and for the purpose of determining which teams qualify for the group stage.

CAF, the continental football governing body set August 15 as the deadline for teams to register players for the preliminary rounds of the Champions League.

Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League after winning the final match between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on 27 November, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
However, Tusker FC the 2021/2022 FKF Premier League champions are not in a position to register any players due to the current FIFA ban imposed on Kenyan football.

The ban was imposed after the Ministry of Sports disbanded the Football Kenya Federation and instead installed a caretaker committee.

The suspension was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on March 31, who insisted Kenya will be suspended indefinitely.

However, Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano is still clinging to hope that the government will find a way to resolve the issue before August 15 so that his team gets to represent the country.

Tusker FC players celebrate in a previous fixture
“We are looking forward to some positive news. Hopefully, the wrangling parties will reach an amicable solution. My players worked extremely hard to secure a chance to represent the country, so we hope that we will be able to play,” said Matano.

The draw for the preliminary rounds of both competitions will take part in Cairo, with the first legs taking place between September 9-11, one week before the return legs.

Meanwhile, the first legs of the Champions League round of 32 will be played between October 7-9, and the return legs will take place between 14-16 of the same month.

  Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx

    Why Kenyan clubs may not participate in this season's CAF competitions

