Saudi Arabia pulled a shocker on Argentina in the first game of Group C. With many football fans stunned by this result, a certain Convert Bookies on twitter predicted this win against Argentina and claimed he dreamt about it over the night. The popular punter who has over 71k followers made this prediction by the hours of 7am and many fans have been commenting on this tweet since the final whistle of the match.
Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality
A rare prediction was made by a popular punter on twitter in the early hours of the morning after he claimed that he dreamt of a 2-1 correct score in favor of Saudi Arabia.
Recommended articles
A lot of punters have been making comments about these tweets claiming that they should have taken a risk on the game. Dreams regarding correct score prediction rarely happen but when they do the whole footballing world goes wow about it. However, It is yet to be seen if a bet was placed on the Argentina v Saudi Arabia game by the dreamer or any punter on twitter.
The Argentine team have been on a 36 game run without losing but were defeated by the Green Eagles in their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi scored the only goal for Argentina from the penalty spot but his goal was not enough to secure a win for the Albiceleste. Argentina will be looking to bounce back from this unexpected defeat from Saudi Arabia when they face Mexico.
Another dream prediction will be expected by many punters and when this happens they will be waiting to pounce on it but the question now is will he dream about another upset any time soon?.
More from category
-
QATAR 2022 LIVE: FRANCE VS AUSTRALIA
-
Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?
-
Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United