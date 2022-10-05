'Best in the World' - Reactions as Chelsea fans sing Reece James praises after Milan humbling at the Bridge

The Blues were looking for their first win in Europe this season, having dropped points in their opening two games so far, leaving Graham Potter's side last in their group standings.

The Blues absolutely dominated proceedings in the opening 20 minutes of the game, creating some decent goalscoring chances.

And four minutes later, the hosts were rewarded after the club's summer signing Wesley Fofana tucked home from a corner kick to open the scoring and put Chelsea 1-0 ahead.

The Blues continued to dominate and thought they had doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute with Mason Mount finding the back of the net.

However, Mount's effort was immediately ruled out for offside to keep the Blues leading by a lone goal.

But the hosts appeared to suffer a setback after the Blues' goalscorer Fofana, was forced off minutes before half-time through injury, with Trevor Chalobah replacing the French center back.

However, the visitors had a chanvce to get back into the game after Rafael Leao's effort was saved by Kepa and the rebound from Krunic was spurned over the post just before the halftime.

But Chelsea went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead as the visitors hoped for a comeback in the second period.

But it was Graham Potter's men who instead extended their advantage in the second 45 as Reece James picked out Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who tucked home in the 56th minute for Chelsea's second of the match.

Chelsea's continued dominance paid off once more as the Londoners compounded the Italian champions' woes even further with Reece James this time around finding the back of the net himself in the 62nd minute after an assist from Raheem Sterling to pull Chelsea clear.

The hosts continued to remain dominant in what was the Blues' most impressive performance under new manager Graham Potter.

Stefano Pioli's men just had no answer on the night as they suffered their first defeat in the champions league this season, while Chelsea on the other hand picked up their first win in their European campaign as it finished 3-0 in favour of the Londoners.

Social Media Reactions

Following Chelsea's win over the defending Serie A champions, Blues fans have continued to hail the brilliance of their English right-back Reece James who scored an assisted on the night.

