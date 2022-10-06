UEL

Reactions as Manchester United fans beg Anthony Martial to 'stay fit' after win vs Omonia

David Ben
Red devils' fans on social media have admitted that only one man can save them in attack this season following their comeback win in the Europa League.

Manchester United came from behind to defeat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 at the GSP Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

Erik Ten Hag and his side were looking to bounce back from the 6-3 hammering at the hands of their local rivals in the Premier League last weekend with a win in Cyprus.

However, it was the hosts who opened the scoring in the first half after Karim Ansarifard found the back of the net in the 34th minute to give Omonia a shock lead.

Ansarifard's strike proved to be the decider in the opening period as United could not find a reply, and were left trailing at the break.

But the visitors roared back into the game in the second half after some tactical changes from Ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial inspired a comeback for Manchester United against Omonia Nicosia
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial inspired a comeback for Manchester United against Omonia Nicosia

Second-half substitute Marcus Rashford came in for Jadon Sancho and the Red Devils number 10 found the back of the net seven minutes later to level matters for the visitors.

United continued to dominate proceedings and another tactical change was made by the Premier League giants.

Anthony Martial came on for Bruno Fernandes in the 62nd minute, and a minute later fired the Red Devils ahead to complete the comeback with the scores at 2-1 after an assist from Rashford.

And Rashford himself would eventually grab his brace in the 84th minute after an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo to put the visitors 3-1 up.

Marcus Rashford grabbed a second half brace for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford grabbed a second half brace for Manchester United

However, Omonia defender Nikolas Panagiotou, would pull one goal back almost immediately to keep the hosts' hope of a comeback alive.

But ultimately, Panagiotou's strike proved to be too little too late, as United held on for a 3-2 win, running away with all three points.

Following the win on Thursday evening, fans have taken to social media to praise their attacking duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial who were 'super subs' on the evening.

Here are some of the reactions below:

David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports.

