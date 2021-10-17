RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ulsan win thriller to reach all-Korean Asian Champions League semi

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pohang Steelers' Lee Seung-mo celebrates scoring against Nagoya Grampus

Pohang Steelers' Lee Seung-mo celebrates scoring against Nagoya Grampus Creator: Jung Yeon-je
Pohang Steelers' Lee Seung-mo celebrates scoring against Nagoya Grampus Creator: Jung Yeon-je

Title-holders Ulsan Hyundai will play fellow South Korean side Pohang Steelers in Wednesday's semi-finals as they close in on an unprecedented third AFC Champions League crown.

Recommended articles

Substitute Lee Dong-gyeong hit a cracker in extra time as Ulsan squeezed past another Korean team, Jeonbuk Motors, 3-2 in a thriller at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Earlier on Sunday at the same arena, where a modest crowd was socially distanced because of coronavirus rules, Pohang defeated Japan's Nagoya Grampus 3-0 to book their last-four spot.

The other semi-final, in the western region of Asia's top club competition, will be a Riyadh derby between Saudi giants Al Nassr and Al Hilal on Tuesday.

In a terrific clash between the top two in the K League, Ulsan went ahead against Jeonbuk in the 13th minute thanks to a spectacular strike from Valeri Qazaishvili.

The Georgian international picked the ball on the edge of the box, danced his way past three defenders and pinged the ball into the top corner.

Home side Jeonbuk hit back six minutes before half-time through Han Kyo-won, but Ulsan retook the lead in scrappy fashion in the first minute of injury time, with Yun Il-lok pouncing from close range.

Jeonbuk were level again however just three minutes into the second half when Japanese forward Takahiro Kunimoto chested the ball down and volleyed into the bottom corner.

The two sides went into extra time locked at 2-2, before Lee stepped up to smash the ball into the net from outside the box in the 101st minute.

In the other quarter-final on Sunday, Lim Sang-hyub scored twice as Pohang sealed their place in the last four.

Pohang failed to have a shot on target in the first half, but the 2009 champions cranked up the pressure on Nagoya in the second period, with Lee Seung-mo grabbing the other in an ultimately comfortable triumph for the Koreans.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-goal Liverpool thrash Watford

Three and easy: Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 Liverpool win at Watford Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Beaten champions Lille accused of 'individual, collective poverty'

Clermont's Vital N'Simba (C) celebrates scoring the winner against Lille Creator: THIERRY ZOCCOLAN

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe