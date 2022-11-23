Up for grabs! Glazers opting to sell Manchester United

The brothers took over the club after the death of their father and their tenure has been nothing short of woes, especially with the fans having lost faith in them.

Manchester United's debt has been rising year by year with the majority of the fans blaming the Glazer family for being business-minded other than trying to invest in the club.

"Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.

"The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.

"This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders." Read United's statement.