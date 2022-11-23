Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer are weighing up on selling Manchester United after being at the helm of the club for a period of 17 years.
Up for grabs! Glazers opting to sell Manchester United
Manchester United owners are weighing up on selling Manchester United according to reports
Recommended articles
The brothers took over the club after the death of their father and their tenure has been nothing short of woes, especially with the fans having lost faith in them.
Manchester United's debt has been rising year by year with the majority of the fans blaming the Glazer family for being business-minded other than trying to invest in the club.
"Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.
"The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.
"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.
"This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders." Read United's statement.
Intense pressure from the United fans to the board has been rumoured to be the key ingredient towards the club being lined up for sale.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022 Live: Morocco vs Croatia
-
Qatar 2022: A round up of day three of the 2022 Qatar World Cup which saw an incredible upset, and possibly the most boring match in World Cup history.
-
Up for grabs! Glazers opting to sell Manchester United