RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Uruguay name Diego Alonso to replace iconic coach Tabarez

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Diego Alonso, pictured in 2017, is a former Uruguay international striker who built a formidable coaching reputation in Mexico

Diego Alonso, pictured in 2017, is a former Uruguay international striker who built a formidable coaching reputation in Mexico Creator: GIUSEPPE CACACE
Diego Alonso, pictured in 2017, is a former Uruguay international striker who built a formidable coaching reputation in Mexico Creator: GIUSEPPE CACACE

Uruguay have named Diego Alonso as their new national team coach almost a month after sacking iconic veteran Oscar Tabarez, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced.

Recommended articles

Tabarez, 74, was fired last month after a record-breaking 15 years in charge following a run of four straight defeats in which Uruguay conceded 11 goals and scored just one.

That left their hopes of reaching next year's World Cup in Qatar hanging by a thread as they sit seventh in the single South American qualifying table, with only the first four teams progressing automatically.

"Welcome Diego Alonso," said the AUF website late on Tuesday night.

Former Uruguay international Alonso's last job was as coach of David Beckham's Inter Miami, whom he left in January after an unsuccessful one-year spell.

The 46-year-old began his coaching career in his homeland in 2011 with Bella Vista before short stints at Uruguayan giants Penarol and two Paraguayan sides.

He made his name in Mexico, though, winning the CONCACAF Champions League with both Pachuca and Monterrey.

As a striker he once spent a season at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Segunda Division.

With four qualification matches remaining, Alonso's task is to help Uruguay reach Qatar.

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified while Ecuador look certain to join them, leaving Uruguay in a clutch of five teams separated by just two points battling for the final automatic berth, or at worst the intercontinental play-off.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup of Nations

European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup of Nations

Uruguay name Diego Alonso to replace iconic coach Tabarez

Uruguay name Diego Alonso to replace iconic coach Tabarez

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Cologne star Modeste enjoys revenge over Wolfsburg boss Schmadtke

Cologne star Modeste enjoys revenge over Wolfsburg boss Schmadtke

Sergio Aguero -- Impish striker who became a Manchester City icon

Sergio Aguero -- Impish striker who became a Manchester City icon

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

All you need to know about the two Kenyan referees set to officiate in AFCON

All you need to know about the two Kenyan referees set to officiate in AFCON

Has Bielsa's time at Leeds run its course after Man City mauling?

Has Bielsa's time at Leeds run its course after Man City mauling?

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Trending

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL

Champions League last 16 draw at a glance

Kylian Mbappe (C) and Lionel Messi (R) will be key to PSG's hopes against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations

German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of Nigeria. Creator: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI