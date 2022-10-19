Victor Wanyama is among the most successful footballers in Kenya and he played for Tottenham Hotspur while he was at the peak of his career.
Victor Wanyama
Victor Wanyama is estimated to have a net worth of around $13.9m (Sh1.6bn).
Read Also
Name: Victor Mugubi Wanyama
Age: 31 years old
Date of birth: June 25, 1991
Nationality: Kenyan
Height: 1.84 m
Spouse: Serah Teshna
Children: 1 child
Wanyama's biography
Victor Wanyama attended St Peters Claver Primary School for his early life education and later on joined Kamukunji High School for his high school education.
Wanyama's career (Senior)
- Beerschot (2008-2011)- Scored 2 goals in 51 appearances.
- Celtic (2011-2013)- Scored 10 goals in 61 appearances.
- Southampton (2013-2016)- Scored 4 goals in 85 appearances.
- Tottenham Hotspur ( 2016-2020)- Scored 6 goals in 69 appearances.
- CF Montreal (2020 till date)- He has scored 5 goals in 80 appearances so far.
- Harambee Stars (2007-2020)- Scored 6 goals in 64 appearances.
Wanyama's net worth
Victor Wanyama is estimated to be worth $13.9m (Sh1.6bn), the wealth he has acquired over the past years by playing for Beerschot, Celtic, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and currently FC Montreal.
Wanyama earns a staggering $2.4m (Sh266m) per year minus the compensations which can translate up to $3m (Sh342m) at CF Montreal.
Awards
- Despite not lifting a single title in his career, the following are acknowledgments under Wanyama's name.
- First Kenyan to play in English Premier League.
- First Kenyan to play in Scottish League.
- First Kenyan to play and score in the Champions league during a 2-1 win over Barcelona while playing for Celtic.
- Victor Wanyama’s thunderbolt in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool has been named Premier League was named goal of the on February 2018.
Wanyama's cars
Wanyama is rumored to have 5 super cars in his garage namely Hummer H3, Bentley, Mercedes Benz ML350, Range Rover Sport, and Volkswagen Crafter CR53 Maxi.
Volkswagen Crafter CR53 Maxi
It is the latest car in his collection and it is fitted 3D television screens, a coffee maker, a fridge, and interior and exterior CCTV cameras.
Bentley
Wanyama acquired a Bentley in 2017 while playing for the Spurs at the time.
Range Rover Sport
The star is also a lucky owner of a Range Rover Sport which has a sporty design and well-crafted aerodynamics making it another luxury machinery in Wanyama's car collection.
Mercedes Benz ML350
Wanyama has a Mercedes Benz ML350 in his collection also.
Hummer H3
Wanyama is also among the Kenyans who own the Hummer H3 which can be described as a powerful vehicle because of its four-wheel-drive system as it generates maximum power when in motion.
More from category
-
Victor Wanyama
-
Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance
-
Find out why Neymar Jr appeared in court and other top trending stories in football