Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama is estimated to have a net worth of around $13.9m (Sh1.6bn).

Victor Wanyama at CF Montreal
Victor Wanyama at CF Montreal [Instagram]

Victor Wanyama is among the most successful footballers in Kenya and he played for Tottenham Hotspur while he was at the peak of his career.

Name: Victor Mugubi Wanyama

Age: 31 years old

Date of birth: June 25, 1991

Nationality: Kenyan

Height: 1.84 m

Spouse: Serah Teshna

Children: 1 child

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) celebrates the victory during the Audi 2022 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Cup Playoffs match between Orlando City SC and CF Montreal held at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on October 16, 2022.
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) celebrates the victory during the Audi 2022 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Cup Playoffs match between Orlando City SC and CF Montreal held at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on October 16, 2022.

Victor Wanyama attended St Peters Claver Primary School for his early life education and later on joined Kamukunji High School for his high school education.

  1. Beerschot (2008-2011)- Scored 2 goals in 51 appearances.
  2. Celtic (2011-2013)- Scored 10 goals in 61 appearances.
  3. Southampton (2013-2016)- Scored 4 goals in 85 appearances.
  4. Tottenham Hotspur ( 2016-2020)- Scored 6 goals in 69 appearances.
  5. CF Montreal (2020 till date)- He has scored 5 goals in 80 appearances so far.
  6. Harambee Stars (2007-2020)- Scored 6 goals in 64 appearances.

Victor Wanyama is estimated to be worth $13.9m (Sh1.6bn), the wealth he has acquired over the past years by playing for Beerschot, Celtic, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and currently FC Montreal.

Victor Wanyama
Victor Wanyama [Instagram] AFP

Wanyama earns a staggering $2.4m (Sh266m) per year minus the compensations which can translate up to $3m (Sh342m) at CF Montreal.

  • Despite not lifting a single title in his career, the following are acknowledgments under Wanyama's name.
  • First Kenyan to play in English Premier League.
  • First Kenyan to play in Scottish League.
  • First Kenyan to play and score in the Champions league during a 2-1 win over Barcelona while playing for Celtic.
  • Victor Wanyama’s thunderbolt in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool has been named Premier League was named goal of the on February 2018.
Victor Wanyama
Victor Wanyama [Instagram] AFP

Wanyama is rumored to have 5 super cars in his garage namely Hummer H3, Bentley, Mercedes Benz ML350, Range Rover Sport, and Volkswagen Crafter CR53 Maxi.

It is the latest car in his collection and it is fitted 3D television screens, a coffee maker, a fridge, and interior and exterior CCTV cameras.

Wanyama acquired a Bentley in 2017 while playing for the Spurs at the time.

The star is also a lucky owner of a Range Rover Sport which has a sporty design and well-crafted aerodynamics making it another luxury machinery in Wanyama's car collection.

A photo of a Range Rover Sport in motion.
A photo of a Range Rover Sport in motion. AFP

Wanyama has a Mercedes Benz ML350 in his collection also.

Wanyama is also among the Kenyans who own the Hummer H3 which can be described as a powerful vehicle because of its four-wheel-drive system as it generates maximum power when in motion.

