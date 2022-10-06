WHAT'S BUZZIN

Victor Wanyama to exit FC Montreal, what next for him?

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has announced he will leave FC Montreal in December 2022 when his contract expires with the Canadian club.

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on August 27, 2022.
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on August 27, 2022.

Victor Wanyama has confirmed the speculations around his career by confirming that he will exit FC Montreal in two months' time when his contract expires.

Wanyama joined Montreal on March 3, 2020, after falling down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspurs due to injuries. Wanyama did not reveal his next club when he made the major announcement.

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) controls the ball during the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2022.
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) controls the ball during the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2022. AFP

"Honestly, I think that this question has been long asked and the truth is that at the end of the season I will leave. I had great years here, I enjoyed being part of the team. It's been great." Said Wanyama.

"At the end of the season I will be free to leave, but as long as I am here I will remain focused and make sure that we finish well, and from there I will have a chance to say goodbye.

"It is not about me. We will see. I don't want to speak much because I don't know what's going on, I am focused on our weekend game and after the playoffs, we will see what happens." He concluded.

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) plays the ball during the first half of the game against the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on September 9, 2022.
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) plays the ball during the first half of the game against the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on September 9, 2022. AFP

Wanyama has been at Beerschot AC, Celtic, Southampton, Tottenham, and currently Montreal with a total of 31 goals scored at the club level.

Wanyama retired from international football in September 2021 after 14 years of playing in the Harambee Stars squad. There are no doubts that news outlets will be keen to know of his next move come December after he leaves Montreal.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

