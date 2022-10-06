Victor Wanyama to exit FC Montreal, what next for him?

Wanyama joined Montreal on March 3, 2020, after falling down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspurs due to injuries. Wanyama did not reveal his next club when he made the major announcement.

"Honestly, I think that this question has been long asked and the truth is that at the end of the season I will leave. I had great years here, I enjoyed being part of the team. It's been great." Said Wanyama.

"At the end of the season I will be free to leave, but as long as I am here I will remain focused and make sure that we finish well, and from there I will have a chance to say goodbye.

"It is not about me. We will see. I don't want to speak much because I don't know what's going on, I am focused on our weekend game and after the playoffs, we will see what happens." He concluded.

Wanyama has been at Beerschot AC, Celtic, Southampton, Tottenham, and currently Montreal with a total of 31 goals scored at the club level.