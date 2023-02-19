His remains arrived at the Terminal 2 VIP section of the Kotoka International Airport at 7:40 pm.
Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana
The remains of late Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu have arrived in Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
A brief ceremony was performed before his remains were taken from a Turkish Airlines aircraft.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined some family members of the deceased and the officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to receive the body of the late footballer.
Also present were Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, and members of the Ghana Supporters Union.
