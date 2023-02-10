ADVERTISEMENT
VILLAREAL CF

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A look into Villareal Club Football - owners, stadium, and more

Estadio De La Ceramica, home to Villareal CF [Photo: Villareal CF]
Estadio De La Ceramica, home to Villareal CF [Photo: Villareal CF]

Villareal CF is among the performing clubs in Spain and it is yet to lift a La Liga after 99 years of existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Name: Villareal CF

Establishment: 1923

Nickname: The Yellow Submarine

Stadium: Estadio De La Ceramica

Current club owners: Fernando Roig (President)

Current manager: Quique Setien

Club captain: Raul Albiol

Current club position: 6th

Raul Albiol
Raul Albiol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Villareal stun Bayern as Benzema dominates Chelsea

Villareal is a club that is trying to register its name among the biggest clubs in Spain and the journey has been tough.

The Yellow Submarines have one trophy that they acquired in 2021.

  1. 1 UEFA Europa League Cup
Quique Setien, the Villarreal manager.
Quique Setien, the Villarreal manager. AFP

Villareal CF are currently playing in the La Liga and UEFA Europa Conference League.

  1. Pepe Reina
  2. Filip Jorgensen
  3. Pau Torres
  4. Jorge Cuenca
  5. Aissa Mandi
  6. Raul Albiol
  7. Alfonso Pedraza
  8. Johan Mojica
  9. Alberto Moreno
  10. Juan Foyth
  11. Kiko Femenia
  12. Francis Coquelin
  13. Etienne Capoue
  14. Giovani Lo Celso
  15. Dani Parejo
  16. Alex Baena
  17. Manu Trigueros
  18. Yeremy Pino
  19. Samuel Chukwueze
  20. Gerard Moreno
  21. Nicolas Jackson
  22. Jose Luis Morales

Villareal CF have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup twice but they ended up losing to their bitter rivals, Valencia on both occasions.

Villareal's nickname came about as a result of putting on the yellow jerseys. The Yellow Submarines has been their name since 1947.

Juan Foyth of Villareal CF
Juan Foyth of Villareal CF Pulse Live Kenya

Villareal's stadium Estadio De La Ceramica has a capacity of 23,500 seats making it the 25th largest stadium in Spain.

On August 31, 1998, Villarreal made their La Liga debut against defending European champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. They were relegated the same season after performing dismally.

Pata 100% bonus when you register with Ultra Bet

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Estadio De La Ceramica, home to Villareal CF [Photo: Villareal CF]

    Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

  • Marcus Rashford driving [Photo: Sports Radio Brila FM]

    Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

  • Soccer fans protest plans for a European Super League.

    Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Recommended articles

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Dennis Oliech: Everything you need to know about Kenya's 'underrated' legend

Dennis Oliech: Everything you need to know about Kenya's 'underrated' legend

Gor Mahia edge out Tusker

Gor Mahia edge out Tusker

Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

Mangeni fires Kenya Police past City Stars

Mangeni fires Kenya Police past City Stars

The King is now a legend - LeBron James sets new record in NBA

The King is now a legend - LeBron James sets new record in NBA

Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

Gor Mahia coach McKinstry expects tough match against Tusker

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Soccer fans protest plans for a European Super League.
ESL

Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Dennis Oliech in mourning
BIOGRAPHY

Dennis Oliech: Everything you need to know about Kenya's 'underrated' legend

Estadio De La Ceramica, home to Villareal CF [Photo: Villareal CF]
VILLAREAL CF

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Marcus Rashford driving [Photo: Sports Radio Brila FM]
GUILTY

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City