Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Name: Villareal CF

Establishment: 1923

Nickname: The Yellow Submarine

Stadium: Estadio De La Ceramica

Current club owners: Fernando Roig (President)

Current manager: Quique Setien

Club captain: Raul Albiol

Current club position: 6th

Villareal is a club that is trying to register its name among the biggest clubs in Spain and the journey has been tough.

The Yellow Submarines have one trophy that they acquired in 2021.

1 UEFA Europa League Cup

Villareal CF are currently playing in the La Liga and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Current squad

Pepe Reina Filip Jorgensen Pau Torres Jorge Cuenca Aissa Mandi Raul Albiol Alfonso Pedraza Johan Mojica Alberto Moreno Juan Foyth Kiko Femenia Francis Coquelin Etienne Capoue Giovani Lo Celso Dani Parejo Alex Baena Manu Trigueros Yeremy Pino Samuel Chukwueze Gerard Moreno Nicolas Jackson Jose Luis Morales

Did you know?

Villareal CF have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup twice but they ended up losing to their bitter rivals, Valencia on both occasions.

Villareal's nickname came about as a result of putting on the yellow jerseys. The Yellow Submarines has been their name since 1947.

Villareal's stadium Estadio De La Ceramica has a capacity of 23,500 seats making it the 25th largest stadium in Spain.