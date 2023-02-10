Villareal CF is among the performing clubs in Spain and it is yet to lift a La Liga after 99 years of existence.
Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?
A look into Villareal Club Football - owners, stadium, and more
Name: Villareal CF
Establishment: 1923
Nickname: The Yellow Submarine
Stadium: Estadio De La Ceramica
Current club owners: Fernando Roig (President)
Current manager: Quique Setien
Club captain: Raul Albiol
Current club position: 6th
Villareal is a club that is trying to register its name among the biggest clubs in Spain and the journey has been tough.
The Yellow Submarines have one trophy that they acquired in 2021.
- 1 UEFA Europa League Cup
Villareal CF are currently playing in the La Liga and UEFA Europa Conference League.
Current squad
- Pepe Reina
- Filip Jorgensen
- Pau Torres
- Jorge Cuenca
- Aissa Mandi
- Raul Albiol
- Alfonso Pedraza
- Johan Mojica
- Alberto Moreno
- Juan Foyth
- Kiko Femenia
- Francis Coquelin
- Etienne Capoue
- Giovani Lo Celso
- Dani Parejo
- Alex Baena
- Manu Trigueros
- Yeremy Pino
- Samuel Chukwueze
- Gerard Moreno
- Nicolas Jackson
- Jose Luis Morales
Did you know?
Villareal CF have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup twice but they ended up losing to their bitter rivals, Valencia on both occasions.
Villareal's nickname came about as a result of putting on the yellow jerseys. The Yellow Submarines has been their name since 1947.
Villareal's stadium Estadio De La Ceramica has a capacity of 23,500 seats making it the 25th largest stadium in Spain.
On August 31, 1998, Villarreal made their La Liga debut against defending European champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. They were relegated the same season after performing dismally.
