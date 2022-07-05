WAFCON 2022

Day 3 Roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller

Jidechi Chidiezie
Day 3 of the 2022 WAFCON saw an increase in daily goals as compared to previous days, with one match producing as much as six.

Day 3 of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) saw Group C teams Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi and Botswana take on each other to bring the first round of matches to a conclusion.

As compared to day one and two of the competition that produced a combined eight goals in four matches, day recorded the highest tally for a day - nine goals, despite seeing just two games.

Here's a quick run down of how day three went.

The Bayana Bayana of South Africa will go to bed happy following their 2-1 victory over rivals and nine-time champions Nigeria in their opening Group C match.

The game played at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat, after a drag first half, saw South Africa own the game as Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hilda Magaia scored quickfire goals for Desiree Ellis' side in the 60th and 62nd minutes.

Super Falcons wings clipped by relentless South Africa
Although unsettled after South Africa's goals, the defending champions pulled one back thanks to Rasheedat Ajibade's amazing finish in the 92nd minute. However, it was too late as South Africa secured the three points.

Following their win, South Africa now sit in second-place in Group C.

Debutants Botswana and Burundi played out what was perhaps the most exciting game at the WAFCON so far as The Mares cruised to a 4-2 victory at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Monday night.

From the kick-off, both teams had no other desire than to attack, and the scoring opportunities were beginning to be converted into goals in the 43rd minute.

After Keitumetse Dithebe had opened the scoring late in the first half for Botswana, the Mares continued from where stopped, with Lesego Radiakanyo adding a second in the 47th minute.

Botswana's Mares won their first ever game at a Women's AFCON
Soon it was 2-1 and 3-1 as both Sandrine Niyonkuru and Refilwe Tholekele scored for their teams in the space of three minutes.

Tholakele eventually got her brace in the 60th minute to give Botswana a 4-1 lead, only for Niyonkuru to grab her own brace nine minutes from time to see the game end at 4-2.

