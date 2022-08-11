FKF-PL

Wazito FC pull out of upcoming season

Cyprian Kimutai
The 2022/2023 season is set to kick off on September 10

Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO
Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Wazito FC has pulled out from the forthcoming season set to begin on Saturday, September 10.

“We can confirm that we will not be taking part in next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League until the confusion surrounding football in the country is resolved,” read the club’s statement on Thursday, August 11.

The shocking revelation by the club comes only hours after the FKF Transition Committee released fixtures for the 2022/2023 season.

Wazito referred to the end of the Committee’s mandate on Sunday, August 14 as the main reason for their withdrawal. By the time the season begins on September, it is unclear who will be in charge of running the league.

The push and pull in the game have made it difficult for investors to pump money into the game and it is our hope that the issue is resolved as soon as possible, the club stated.

The caretaker committee was formed by the Ministry of Sports following the disbandment of FKF, the federation legally mandated with the running of football in Kenya.

The move by the Government saw FIFA suspend Kenya after accusing the former of interfering with the mandate of duly elected FKF and replacing it with a Transition Committee.

The club made the announcement just days after the side took part in the FKF-PL Playoff. The side survived relegation following a 4-4 aggregate draw against National Super League (NSL) side Muranga Seal.

The playoff which took place on August 7 at St Sebastian Park in Murang'a saw the Muranga Seal beat Wazito 3-2 but the latter progressed through the playoffs due to away goals after their 2-1 win in the first leg on August 4 at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

Last season, Wazito finished 16th in the league ahead of Vihiga Bullets and Mathare United, who were both relegated.

