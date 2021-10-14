RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Weah, Dest revive US World Cup hopes, Mexico stay top

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Mexico's Hector Moreno celebrates with teammates after scoring against El Salvador in a 2-0 World Cup qualifier in San Salvador

Mexico's Hector Moreno celebrates with teammates after scoring against El Salvador in a 2-0 World Cup qualifier in San Salvador Creator: MARVIN RECINOS
Mexico's Hector Moreno celebrates with teammates after scoring against El Salvador in a 2-0 World Cup qualifier in San Salvador Creator: MARVIN RECINOS

Timothy Weah set up the winner as the United States came from behind to defeat Costa Rica 2-1 and reignite their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Weah, who plays for French champions Lille, was drafted into the US starting line-up shortly before kick-off after D.C. United's Chris Arriola suffered an injury in the warm-up.

The 21-year-old son of Liberian football icon George Weah was instrumental in the winning US goal, picking up a pass from Barcelona wingback Sergino Dest and rifling a shot towards Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira's near-post.

Weah's effort cannoned off the woodwork and ricocheted off Moreira and into the net for an own goal on 66 minutes.

It completed a well-earned comeback for US coach Gregg Berhalter's young side, who recovered after falling behind inside the first minute from Keysher Fuller before Dest's 25th-minute equalizer.

The win in Columbus, Ohio, gave the United States 11 points from six matches, three behind Mexico after El Tri's 2-0 victory over El Salvador in San Salvador.

"The team dug in and stuck together and I was really happy with the performance after conceding the first-minute goal," US captain Tyler Adams said.

The United States had suffered an upset 1-0 away defeat to Panama on Sunday, when Berhalter was criticized for making seven changes from the team that beat Jamaica last week.

Against Costa Rica on Wednesday, Berhalter returned to the nucleus of the team that had brushed aside Jamaica, making 10 changes, and his team looked a more threatening and dynamic unit as a result.

The line-up was also the youngest ever US team to start a World Cup qualifying match, with an average age of 22 years and 229 days.

But the Americans were given a fright early on when a swift counter-attack by Costa Rica saw Ronald Matarrita beat Dest down the left flank before crossing to the far post for Fuller to volley home from inside the area.

The setback galvanized the United States, however, and they dominated possession for long periods before drawing level midway through the half.

Weah broke down the left and played a deep cross that found Yunus Musah on the opposite flank. The Valencia midfielder laid off to Dest, who cut in and rifled a left-footed shot into the top corner past Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas.

The United States will try to build on the victory when they host Mexico on November 12.

Mexico maintained their lead in the eight-nation final qualifying group with a victory over El Salvador in a bruising encounter that saw both teams reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Mexico centerback Hector Moreno headed in a corner kick in the 30th minute.

Raul Jimenez sealed the win with a penalty in second-half stoppage time.

Canada moved into third in the standings on 10 points with an impressive 4-1 victory over Panama in Toronto, a victory keyed by Alphonso Davies's impressive 66th-minute strike.

The Bayern Munich star put Canada in front when he surged down the right flank and got control of a ball headed out of bounds.

He eluded defender Fidel Escobar and fired a low shot past Panamanian goalkeeper Luis Mejia for a 2-1 Canada lead.

Panama had seized the lead in the fifth minute through Rolando Blackburn.

The hosts equalized in the 28th when Davies's corner kick was headed toward the goal by Tajon Buchanan, deflecting off the body of Panama's Michael Murillo who was charged with an own-goal.

Buchanan added a goal in the 71st minute and Jonathan David capped the scoring in the 78th.

Jamaica notched their first victory of the campaign -- a 2-0 victory over Honduras in San Pedro Sula.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Saudi-led consortium completes Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Mount just getting started after Ballon d'Or nomination

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been nominated in a 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or Creator: CARL RECINE

Fourth division unknown scores to stun Nigeria in World Cup

Moses Simon (L) of Nigeria and Saint-cyr Ngam-Ngam (R) of the Central African Republic contest possession during a World Cup qualifier in Lagos on Thursday. Creator: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI