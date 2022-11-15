WHAT'S BUZZIN

What Ronaldo has said about the Glazers and the Manchester United hierarchy

Fabian Simiyu
Cristiano Ronaldo has said that the Glazer family "do not care" about the club as he continues to hit out at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has been betrayed by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has lashed out at the Manchester United hierarchy for not believing him when he needed some time off to attend to his sick daughter.

"I spoke with the director and the president of Man Utd and they kind of didn't believe that something was going wrong, which made me feel bad.

"They believe me but in the same way [shakes head]… I am never going to change the health of my family for a football. Now, or 10 years behind or forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo seen in action during the training session at Cidade do Futebol training ground on November 14, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo seen in action during the training session at Cidade do Futebol training ground on November 14, 2022. AFP

"We had one week in the hospital because Bella had a big problem and I didn't go to the pre-season because of that. I didn't want to leave my family to do the pre-season because I didn't think it was fair to leave my family for a pre-season. This is why I didn't go." Said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo didn't spare the Glazers either in his interview with Piers Morgan as he stated that the United owners don't care about the club.

"The owners of the club - the Glazers - they don't care about the club. I mean professional sport. Manchester United is a marketing club, they get their money from the marketing.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United on November 6, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United on November 6, 2022. AFP

"The fans are always right. The fans should know the truth. They should know that the players want the best for the club, I want the best for the club.

"This is why I came to Manchester United, this is why I love this club but you have some things inside the club which don't help it reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal.

Manchester United fans with a Glazers out banner during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on September 1, 2022.
Manchester United fans with a Glazers out banner during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on September 1, 2022. AFP

"It is complicated, it's difficult, it's hard. In my opinion, it will be hard for Manchester United to be top of the game in the next two or three years." Concluded Ronaldo.

The Glazers took over Manchester United a deal that left United in a debt zone. Manchester United fans have always wanted a change in the club ownership and after the Ronaldo interview, will things change?

Erik ten Hag (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next superstar

