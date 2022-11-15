What Ronaldo has said about the Glazers and the Manchester United hierarchy

"I spoke with the director and the president of Man Utd and they kind of didn't believe that something was going wrong, which made me feel bad.

"They believe me but in the same way [shakes head]… I am never going to change the health of my family for a football. Now, or 10 years behind or forward.

"We had one week in the hospital because Bella had a big problem and I didn't go to the pre-season because of that. I didn't want to leave my family to do the pre-season because I didn't think it was fair to leave my family for a pre-season. This is why I didn't go." Said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo on the Glazers

Ronaldo didn't spare the Glazers either in his interview with Piers Morgan as he stated that the United owners don't care about the club.

"The owners of the club - the Glazers - they don't care about the club. I mean professional sport. Manchester United is a marketing club, they get their money from the marketing.

"The fans are always right. The fans should know the truth. They should know that the players want the best for the club, I want the best for the club.

"This is why I came to Manchester United, this is why I love this club but you have some things inside the club which don't help it reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal.

"It is complicated, it's difficult, it's hard. In my opinion, it will be hard for Manchester United to be top of the game in the next two or three years." Concluded Ronaldo.