ReUnited! Why Antony went on strike to leave Ajax for Manchester United

Antony has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will see him become a Devil until the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year.

"Manchester United has completed the transfer of Antony from Ajax. He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year," the club said in a statement on its website.

The announcement sees Antony officially become a Manchester United player after what was a rather controversial exit from former club Ajax.

Antony explains why he joined Manchester United

Following the completion of his move to the English giant, the 22-year-old has given an insight to his decision to leave Dutch champion Ajax.

Antony went on strike to force through his move to the Red Devils, who paid €100m in transfer fees and add-ons to get Ajax to let him leave.

Speaking after he signed the dotted lines, the Brazilian star said the chance to work under former manager Erik Ten Hag who understands him was too good to ignore.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development," Antony stated.

"His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester."

On the move to Manchester United, he continues;

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world."

"I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them."

Despite the manner of his exit, the young forward remains grateful to Ajax.

"My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

