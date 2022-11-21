Gianni Infantino delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha in which he declared "today I feel gay" and "I feel like a migrant worker" before taking aim at European critics of Qatar.
Why Gary Neville is unhappy with Gianni Infantino
Gary Neville has labelled the FIFA president Gianni Infantino as "the worst face" to represent the Qatar World Cup after his controversial monologue on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Recommended articles
Former England and Manchester United player Gary Neville has criticised the FIFA president after his sentiments thus labelling him as a "terrible face for football".
"I've been all around the world with Manchester United: to the Middle East, the Far East, to Asia, Africa and Australasia and there's no doubt we should be taking football all around the world.
"But he's a terrible face for football, that guy (Infantino). Some of the things he said yesterday were inappropriate and shouldn't be said by him. He should be statesmanlike, he should be bringing people together, he's the global representative of football, not answering to one or two nations which he seemed to be doing yesterday. He's got to rise above it.
"Some of his language yesterday about, 'I'm a migrant worker, I'm disabled' is an absolute scandal, he shouldn't be using that type of language. He shouldn't be using those phrases in my opinion.
"I think FIFA is a poor representation of what football is, which is a beautiful game enjoyed by communities from Brazil to Bury, from Bolivia to Peru, to everywhere. I have to say that FIFA needs to clean up its act.
"It's been bad for so long and my personal feeling with Infantino is that he's effectively put himself back into power for four years, there's no independence.
"We've got to have independence and democracy. He elects himself back into position and I think he's the worst face to represent the Middle East, Arabs, Muslims and the Qatar World Cup." Said Neville.
England will face Iran today November 21, 2022, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at 16:00 pm EAT.
More from category
-
Why Gary Neville is unhappy with Gianni Infantino
-
Harry Maguire to start for England V Iran
-
Why Garnacho is giving United sleepless nights and other highly-rated football stories