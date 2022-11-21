WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Gary Neville is unhappy with Gianni Infantino

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gary Neville has labelled the FIFA president Gianni Infantino as "the worst face" to represent the Qatar World Cup after his controversial monologue on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Gary Neville
Gary Neville

Gianni Infantino delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha in which he declared "today I feel gay" and "I feel like a migrant worker" before taking aim at European critics of Qatar.

Recommended articles

Former England and Manchester United player Gary Neville has criticised the FIFA president after his sentiments thus labelling him as a "terrible face for football".

"I've been all around the world with Manchester United: to the Middle East, the Far East, to Asia, Africa and Australasia and there's no doubt we should be taking football all around the world.

Sky Sports Analyst Gary Neville on October 14, 2022.
Sky Sports Analyst Gary Neville on October 14, 2022. AFP

READ: Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

"But he's a terrible face for football, that guy (Infantino). Some of the things he said yesterday were inappropriate and shouldn't be said by him. He should be statesmanlike, he should be bringing people together, he's the global representative of football, not answering to one or two nations which he seemed to be doing yesterday. He's got to rise above it.

"Some of his language yesterday about, 'I'm a migrant worker, I'm disabled' is an absolute scandal, he shouldn't be using that type of language. He shouldn't be using those phrases in my opinion.

"I think FIFA is a poor representation of what football is, which is a beautiful game enjoyed by communities from Brazil to Bury, from Bolivia to Peru, to everywhere. I have to say that FIFA needs to clean up its act.

IFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura react during the draw ceremony for the 2023 FIFA Women s World Cup in Auckland on October 22, 2022.
IFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura react during the draw ceremony for the 2023 FIFA Women s World Cup in Auckland on October 22, 2022. AFP

"It's been bad for so long and my personal feeling with Infantino is that he's effectively put himself back into power for four years, there's no independence.

"We've got to have independence and democracy. He elects himself back into position and I think he's the worst face to represent the Middle East, Arabs, Muslims and the Qatar World Cup." Said Neville.

England will face Iran today November 21, 2022, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at 16:00 pm EAT.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Gary Neville

    Why Gary Neville is unhappy with Gianni Infantino

  • Harry Maguire (L) and Kieran Trippier during a training session at the Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium in Al Wakrah on November 20, 2022.

    Harry Maguire to start for England V Iran

  • From left: Alejandro Garnacho, Ivan Toney and Alphonso Davies.

    Why Garnacho is giving United sleepless nights and other highly-rated football stories

Recommended articles

Why Gary Neville is unhappy with Gianni Infantino

Why Gary Neville is unhappy with Gianni Infantino

Why Garnacho is giving United sleepless nights and other highly-rated football stories

Why Garnacho is giving United sleepless nights and other highly-rated football stories

Harry Maguire to start for England V Iran

Harry Maguire to start for England V Iran

Qatar 2022: Sadio Mane's advice to Senegal ahead of Netherlands clash

Qatar 2022: Sadio Mane's advice to Senegal ahead of Netherlands clash

Find out the records broken after day one of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Find out the records broken after day one of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for England vs Iran

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for England vs Iran

Qatar 2022: Iran World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Iran World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Why Bukayo Saka can be England’s key man

Qatar 2022: Why Bukayo Saka can be England’s key man

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on France v Australia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on France v Australia

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Best young players at the World Cup in Qatar

Qatar 2022: The top 5 young players at the World Cup

MB Media Solutions

Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

Enner Valencia's goal for Ecuador was disallowed for offside
QATAR2022

Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

Gianni Infantino was right about Qatar
COMMENT

Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

Qatar 2022: Senegal vs Netherlands preview
QATAR 2022

Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds

England vs Iran
Qatar 2022

England vs Iran: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds

Morgan Freeman at the FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.
QATAR 2022

'His voice is worth $1Billion' - Fans react to Morgan Freeman's speech at the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony