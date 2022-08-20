Casemiro has won a total of 18 trophies with Real Madrid, a feat few top players in football have achieved. He is the definition of a true warrior when it comes to football and he will truly be missed when he leaves Madrid.
Why United fans should be happy with the Casemiro move
When it comes to football, one should always be prepared for shocking transfer moves as it is with the Casemiro situation at the moment
Manchester United has been performing poorly lately and all the blame has always been shifted to Fred and McTominay who are their current defensive midfielders. The pair has not been up to the task and that’s why the club has opted to bring in a new figure.
Casemiro will for sure bring in a lot of quality when his transfer to United is completed. With his style of play, the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen will have the freedom of playing upfront and assist with the defensive duties once in a while.
The team needs a solid midfielder and I think he will be up to the task. Whenever everything is in control, Casemiro goes forward sometimes to help the team attack and he knows how to shoot and score when the opportunity arises.
His height will also be advantageous as he will help in clearing aerial balls and even scoring when United takes on corners.
He is well built and this means that it will be rare for him to be knocked over by the opponent players. United fans will for sure witness a solid player after the departure of Matic who used to play in that position as well.
Casemiro will also bring the squad depth effect to Manchester United something that the club lacks at the moment. With his arrival, there will be completeness and the likes of Fred and McTominay will step up their game for sure.
Erik Ten Hag is in a rebuilding process and it will take a while before he gets the results that he wants. The club seems to be taking the right approach with the acquisition of Casemiro as he together with Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo will help instill the winning mentality to other players.
Casemiro will probably play for Manchester United against Liverpool on Monday if he will complete his medicals with United on time. There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for United in midfield and I wish Casemiro nothing but the best in his career.
