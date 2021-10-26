RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Wolfsburg name Kohfeldt as Van Bommel's replacement

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Ex-Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt was on Tuesday named as head coach of Wolfsburg

Ex-Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt was on Tuesday named as head coach of Wolfsburg Creator: Andreas Gora
Ex-Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt was on Tuesday named as head coach of Wolfsburg Creator: Andreas Gora

Bundesliga club Wolfsburg named former Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt as head coach on Tuesday to replace Mark van Bommel, who was sacked last weekend.

Recommended articles

After four years at Werder, Kohfeldt was dismissed in May following relegation from the Bundesliga, but the 39-year-old has now signed a two-year contract with Wolfsburg.

"I didn't have to think twice about accepting this challenge," Kohfeldt said in a Wolfsburg statement.

"It is an exciting task that I am looking forward to."

He replaces Van Bommel who was sacked on Sunday after just five months in charge following four straight league defeats.

Kohfeldt will make his coaching debut for his new club on Saturday at Bayer Leverkusen, who are fourth in the Bundesliga and five points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. 

Under Van Bommel, Wolfsburg had made a great start to the new season by winning their first four games to top the table, only to drop to ninth due to recent results.

They are also joint-bottom of their Champions League group after drawing with Lille and Sevilla before last week's 3-1 defeat at RB Salzburg with the return fixture to come in Wolfsburg next week.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wolfsburg name Kohfeldt as Van Bommel's replacement

Wolfsburg name Kohfeldt as Van Bommel's replacement

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's plane crash not 'reckless'

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's plane crash not 'reckless'

How to win in sports betting? Expert advice

How to win in sports betting? Expert advice

Ancelotti on Hazard: 'I prefer other players'

Ancelotti on Hazard: 'I prefer other players'

'Sleeping giants' Enyimba handed tough CAF Cup test in Ittihad

'Sleeping giants' Enyimba handed tough CAF Cup test in Ittihad

Legendary former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies, aged 73

Legendary former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies, aged 73

Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in Germany

Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in Germany

Koeman says fans abusing him after Clasico defeat lack 'morals and values'

Koeman says fans abusing him after Clasico defeat lack 'morals and values'

Legendary former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies, aged 73

Legendary former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies, aged 73

Trending

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS

Valbuena felt 'in danger' over sex tape, Benzema trial hears

French football player Mathieu Valbuena (R), involved in a 'sex tape case', addresses media representatives next to lawyer Paul Albert Iweins (C) inside a court Creator: Thomas SAMSON

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

Humiliated: Roma coach Jose Mourinho Creator: Marco BERTORELLO