World Cup hits and misses: Brazil qualifies for the quarter-finals

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1 to book their slot in the quarter-finals

Vinicius Junior (2-L) of Brazil celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup match on December 5, 2022.
Vinicius Junior (2-L) of Brazil celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup match on December 5, 2022.

Neymar Junior scored Brazil's second goal as the Samba Boys registered a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 at Stadium 974.

Brazil has proved to be a thorn in the flesh after beating South Korea 4-1 in their round of 16 match at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Richarlison (L) of Brazil for the ball with Hwang In-beom of the South Korea during the FIFA World Cup match on December 5, 2022.
Richarlison (L) of Brazil for the ball with Hwang In-beom of the South Korea during the FIFA World Cup match on December 5, 2022. AFP

READ: Reports: Richarlison gains over 4 million followers on IG after wonder goal

Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Neymar Junior and Luca Paqueta were all on target for Brazil. South Korea was unable to defend against the lethal attacks from Brazil despite trying their level best to do so.

The 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia was forced to wait until after the post-match penalties against Japan to secure their slot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Luka Modric of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium on December 5, 2022.
Luka Modric of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium on December 5, 2022. AFP

Dominik Livakovic saved three penalties against Japan to guarantee his team its next move. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic didn't participate in the penalty shoot-out as they were substituted during the extra time period.

Heung-min Son of South Korea and Tottenham Hotspurs was forced to ghost during the Brazil versus South Korea match by the ever-alert Samba Boys defenders.

Heung-min Son of South Korea on December 5, 2022.
Heung-min Son of South Korea on December 5, 2022. AFP

Son is a quick player and everyone was expecting him to make runs once in a while in form of counter attacks only for him to disappoint his fans.

Neymar Junior is on the brink of Surpassing Pele's record of being Brazil's all-time top goal scorer by 77 goals. Neymar scored a penalty against South Korea.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

