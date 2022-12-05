World Cup hits and misses: Brazil qualifies for the quarter-finals

Brazil too hot to handle

Brazil has proved to be a thorn in the flesh after beating South Korea 4-1 in their round of 16 match at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

AFP

Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Neymar Junior and Luca Paqueta were all on target for Brazil. South Korea was unable to defend against the lethal attacks from Brazil despite trying their level best to do so.

Croatia survives on penalties

The 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia was forced to wait until after the post-match penalties against Japan to secure their slot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

AFP

Dominik Livakovic saved three penalties against Japan to guarantee his team its next move. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic didn't participate in the penalty shoot-out as they were substituted during the extra time period.

Heung-min Son ghosts again

Heung-min Son of South Korea and Tottenham Hotspurs was forced to ghost during the Brazil versus South Korea match by the ever-alert Samba Boys defenders.

AFP

Son is a quick player and everyone was expecting him to make runs once in a while in form of counter attacks only for him to disappoint his fans.

Neymar on the brink of surpassing Pele's record