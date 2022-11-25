World Cup hits and misses- Ronaldo shines against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo made sure that his name appeared on the scoresheet despite his contract being terminated by Manchester United recently.

The former Man United forward scored a penalty for his country against Ghana in a tightly contested match at the Stadium 974.

AFP

By doing so, Ronaldo became the first player to score in five different World Cup matches in the current era. The star man from Portugal keeps on unlocking new milestones. Portugal won 3-2 at full-time

Serbia injury woes

The Republic of Serbia is suffering at the moment just like France due to many injuries picked up by its players as the World Cup advances.

AFP

Serbia lost 2-0 to Brazil in their first match of the tournament with both goals coming from Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison in the second half.

Aleksandar Mitrović who is not in good shape struggled all through to the 83rd minute before he was taken off for Nemanja Maksimovic

Boring game

Uruguay took on South Korea in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The match ended in a goalless draw despite both teams showing quality once in a while.

AFP

The match was not entertaining simply because there was one shot on target after 90 minutes and it was from Uruguay. Federico Valverde displayed some quality although he didn't manage to score.