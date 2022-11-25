Cristiano Ronaldo displayed a superclass performance in the ongoing World Cup tournament in Qatar despite the ongoing sagas in his life.
World Cup hits and misses- Ronaldo shines against Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo proved that he can still deliver after scoring against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo made sure that his name appeared on the scoresheet despite his contract being terminated by Manchester United recently.
The former Man United forward scored a penalty for his country against Ghana in a tightly contested match at the Stadium 974.
By doing so, Ronaldo became the first player to score in five different World Cup matches in the current era. The star man from Portugal keeps on unlocking new milestones. Portugal won 3-2 at full-time
Serbia injury woes
The Republic of Serbia is suffering at the moment just like France due to many injuries picked up by its players as the World Cup advances.
Serbia lost 2-0 to Brazil in their first match of the tournament with both goals coming from Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison in the second half.
Aleksandar Mitrović who is not in good shape struggled all through to the 83rd minute before he was taken off for Nemanja Maksimovic
Boring game
Uruguay took on South Korea in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The match ended in a goalless draw despite both teams showing quality once in a while.
The match was not entertaining simply because there was one shot on target after 90 minutes and it was from Uruguay. Federico Valverde displayed some quality although he didn't manage to score.
South Korea on the other tried several counterattacks that got wasted since there was no connectivity in their forward line. It seemed more like they were just running on the pitch.
