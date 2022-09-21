12 top players set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

This year's World Cup will however miss some of the top players through injuries while others simply didn't qualify for the Qatar-hosted tournament after in the qualifiers.

Wilfred Zaha (Ivory Coast)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha will not participate in this year's World Cup after Ivory Coast were knocked out by Cameroon.

Wilfried Zaha Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

It is a big blow to Ivory Coast after qualifying for three World Cup competitions previously from 2006 to 2014 and they were just building their reputation.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Sadly, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be without Norway's and Manchester City's forward Erling Haaland after losing 2-0 in the qualifiers to Netherlands.

AFP

Haaland will have to wait until 2026 for him to participate in his first World Cup tournament and this also depends as to whether they will qualify when the time comes. Sad to say that we won't see a 'scoring machine' in Qatar.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Another big name in the game that people will miss in Qatar is Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian and Liverpool star.

Imago

Salah sent Egypt home after missing a penalty against Senegal in the World Cup qualifiers in a penalty shoot out after a 1-0 win from each side in a home and away earlier on.

Marco Veratti (Italy)

Life has never been the same again for Italy after winning the Euro finals against England. Veratti has in particular gone through a lot after being eliminated from the 2021/22 Champions League and now we won't see him in the 2022 World Cup.

AFP

Italy were eliminated by North Macedonia in the semi-play offs by 1-0 in what can be described as a surprising turn of events. Italy have now missed two World Cups in a row, in 2018 and now 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

The Chelsea forward will be watching the FIFA World Cup from the the stands after Gabon were eliminated by Egypt in the race for a CAF play-off spot .

AFP

Aubameyang's two goals in the qualifying stage were never enough and we will probably never see him in a World Cup competition with age also catching up with him real quick.

Other players set to miss the 2022 World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

David Alaba (Austria)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

AFP

Naby Keita (Guinea)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast)