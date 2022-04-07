Former Arsenal player blasts Spanish club over unpaid

Nwakali was part of the Nigeria squad that took part in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

In a hard-hitting statement posted on his social media pages, Nwakali highlighted that Huesca’s Sporting Director Ruben Garcia threatened him against honoring the national call up.

“In Dec 2021, I experienced the biggest honor of my life after I received a full international call up for my beloved Nigeria. But the joy of this moment quickly came crashing down when the club’s sporting director, Ruben Garcia, put extreme pressure on me not to go to AFCON due to it 'not being an important tournament.’ He told me if I go to AFCON, I will not play for Huesca again,” Kelechi posted.

The 23-year old narrated how Garcia and other figures in the club have been bullying him into signing a new contract. He claims that the club withheld his salary and promised only to pay him once he signed a new contract.

Stating that he will "no longer suffer in silence", the former Arsenal midfielder also documented how he was diagnosed with a respiratory infection and this delayed his return to the club after the Super Eagles’ elimination at the hands of Tunisia on January 23.

After recovering, Nwakali alleges that Garcia called him on the last day of the transfer market asking him to leave the club after another unnamed La Liga 2 club made an offer to sign him.

Nwakali declined and the club subsequently took disciplinary action against him.

“Ruben Garcia and the club’s lawyers opened disciplinary proceedings against me, suspending me from training and banning me from the training ground. As a result, I had to seek the help of the Spanish Footballers Union who have been in an ongoing dispute with Huesca,” he stated.

SD Huesca responds to Kelechi Nwakali

Huesca terminated Nwakali’s contract which was due to expire at the end of the season and have denied any wrongdoing.

“In relation to the statements made by Kelechi Nwakali today after the early termination of the contract that linked him with SD Huesca, the club wishes to express its total rejection of their lack of veracity, all with the total conviction that the club has acted at all times with the utmost respect for the player,” the club said in a statement, indicating that it was considering any next steps.

Nwakali has racked up 33 appearances for the league two outfit since joining in from Arsenal in 2019.