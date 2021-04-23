Former Kenya Rugby Sevens Series player Alex Olaba was on Thursday night arrested by police in Nairobi West.
Former Rugby player arrested on attempted murder charge
The athlete was convicted of a crime in 2019
The former athlete is accused of attempting to assassinate a key witness in an ongoing gang rape trial involving Olaba and his former teammate Frank Wanyama.
Mr Olaba had allegedly contacted a would-be assassin for the job who is believed to have informed the police on Olaba's intended plan.
The authorities are said to have set a trap for Olaba and apprehended him when he appeared for a meeting with the hitman.
The athlete was expected in court on Friday.
